Charlotte County launched a new website Friday that features dramatic aerial video, easy-to-find service functions and a mobile-friendly design.
The website URL, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov, remains the same, but the modern layout offers expansive drop-down menus that take users to hundreds of webpages to transact online business, find information and report issues to county staff.
Our website receives nearly 5 million page views by 1.25 million users a year, so it serves as the world’s window into Charlotte County. The beauty and vitality of the county jumps off the page. The website will reinforce our brand as a premier place to live, work and play, while delivering exceptional service and usability to residents, businesses and visitors.
Among the new features is an “I Want To” menu that allows users to transact business with the county online, by phone or email or in person. Users won’t have to know what department, division or agency provides services, just the topic, such as licenses, permits, activity registration or evacuation information.
The new website is designed to be equally functional on laptop, desktop and tablet computers, as well as mobile phones. Menus and features are responsive to devices’ screen size and position.
The county contracted with Solodev, a national leader in government website design that has worked with the city of Miami Beach and Seminole and Volusia counties, among others.
“Our project team has been working for months to conduct a needs assessment, identify features and create a clean, modern look and feel that enhances our branding,” said Communications Manager Brian Gleason. “Many of the apps and functions popular with our users will have a familiar look, but the interface makes it really easy to navigate for heavy and light users.”
Users who need assistance can click the Website Question banner in the center of the homepage and submit questions or issues to staff and receive updates on the status of their submission.
CARES Act
CARES Act funding is available for qualified nonprofit organizations seeking to offset costs associated with providing COVID-19-related services or programs.
Charlotte County is requesting proposals for CARES Act funding for services and programs offered during the emergency declaration that were/are essential to residents in the county. This funding is not intended to replace lost donations or revenue due to closings, but to reimburse and fund extraordinary service and program delivery.
Nonprofit applicants must submit a letter of intent summarizing the program(s) and the approximate amount of funding the applicant is seeking. The LOI must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Complete applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 10. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of members of the County Commission’s Community Action Agency Advisory Board, Charlotte Community Foundation and the United Way of Charlotte County. County administration will review the final proposal and will retain the right of final approval of agencies to be funded.
Applicants may submit an electronic copy of both the LOI and proposal in a PDF format by mail to:
Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners
c/o Carrie Walsh
Charlotte County Human Services
1050 Loveland Blvd.
Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Or email to: Carrie.Walsh@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
For application criteria, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Human Services or visit COADFL.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.