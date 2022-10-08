I want to begin by saying my heart is with the families and friends of those who did not survive Hurricane Ian. For those who sustained damage to their property, I can assure you my colleagues and I in Charlotte County government have been and will continue to work every day to provide the support needed to ensure a swift recovery.
I am so proud of the efforts of our employees preparing the county and its residents for the storm. Our response is rooted in training and readiness. Even before the storm made landfall on the Lee County coast, hundreds of employees were staffing the Emergency Operations Center, fire stations, utility plants, shelters and other county facilities to ensure we had the latest information on which to base evacuation decisions, maintain continuity of operations and a deliver a swift emergency response to residents in peril once tropical storms winds subsided.
As the destruction caused by Ian became apparent, Public Works’ staff began their initial “push” to clear roads of debris so emergency vehicles could reach needy residents and utility crews could access power poles, cellular towers and other infrastructure to restore services as quickly as possible. As I write this Thursday morning, FPL has projected 95% of residents will have power restored by Friday. More than 80,000 customers are already powered up, including vital businesses providing food, water, gas and other essentials.
A search and rescue team of more than 250 public safety specialists from around the state and country deployed to the hardest hit areas of the county to find survivors, render medical care and arrange hospital transport to those who needed it, and to document structural damage. This task force allowed our county first responders to work through a 911 call log compiled after tropical storm-force winds required them to cease emergency services.
For those without power and low on supplies in the early days after the storm – before the convoys of helpers arrived with food trucks and tractor trailers filled with supplies — the county set up three distribution centers to give away food, water, tarps and ice. Our mass care team worked with non-profit organizations, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and state agencies to maintain a continuum of medical care, even as some facilities were forced to close due to storm damage.
The mass care team also revved up its partnership with the non-profit umbrella organization Community Organizations Active in a Disaster to set up online portals to handle donations and volunteers, conduct wellness checks and provide other services to storm victims. For information, to donate or volunteer, visit COADFL.org. Our call center, which is staffed by volunteers and reassigned county employees, has fielded more than more than 10,000 calls since the local state of emergency was declared on Sept. 26.
To ensure residents knew about available assistance and services, were reminded of generator, debris and traffic hazards, our Joint Information Center issued a steady flow of information via more than six dozen news releases, 20 online briefings and news conferences, newspaper ads, radio and television appearances and even old-fashioned printed flyers handed out at distribution centers, health clinics and government offices. The flyers are available to download from the county website, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov to print and share with friends and neighbors without mobile phone service or internet access. Since the day the EOC was activated, people have viewed posts on our social media portals more than 3.6 million times.
I want to thank the thousands of men and women who have come to help put Charlotte County on the path to recovery. If you’ve driven around town, you’ve seen National Guard troops, utility linemen, tree-cutters, truck drivers, state troopers, out-of-town county deputies and city police, food trucks and pop-up kitchens. Volunteers have been installing tarps on damaged roofs, cutting up downed trees, serving hot meals and staffing distribution centers. More help is on the way.
It’s still dangerous out there. We’ve already seen a spike in 911 calls, especially calls to treat wounds and injuries incurred while clearing debris, stress-related illnesses and other ailments linked to overdoing it around the house and yard. Pace yourself, drink plenty of liquids and use the right tools for the job. Ask for help if you need it. Safety is also a concern on the roads. Traffic lights are coming back on at some intersections, but not all. Treat all intersections without working lights as four-way stops, no matter how many lanes the road has. Heed signals from personnel working traffic control and don’t forget to give a way of thanks for their help.
Be cognizant of your mental health. You survived a Category 4 hurricane. And even if you sustained little damage to your home, that’s a shock to your system. Acknowledge it and seek help, if needed. Take a walk and visit with neighbors. A hint of fall is in the air in the evening and the stars are shining brightly where power is out. Look up.
Lastly, remember we are all in this together. For many of us, Ian was the second Cat 4 storm we’ve experienced. We rebuilt before, better than ever. We can do it again, together.
