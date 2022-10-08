I want to begin by saying my heart is with the families and friends of those who did not survive Hurricane Ian. For those who sustained damage to their property, I can assure you my colleagues and I in Charlotte County government have been and will continue to work every day to provide the support needed to ensure a swift recovery.

I am so proud of the efforts of our employees preparing the county and its residents for the storm. Our response is rooted in training and readiness. Even before the storm made landfall on the Lee County coast, hundreds of employees were staffing the Emergency Operations Center, fire stations, utility plants, shelters and other county facilities to ensure we had the latest information on which to base evacuation decisions, maintain continuity of operations and a deliver a swift emergency response to residents in peril once tropical storms winds subsided.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

