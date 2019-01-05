Perhaps it is time for the Charlotte County School District to come into the 21st century. Consideration should be given to converting the Charlotte School District Technical School into a science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, academy. It is time to prepare the students of Charlotte County for our brave new world.
What does STEM mean, aside from the definition given above for the acronym? STEM is an interdisciplinary approach to learning where rigorous academic concepts are coupled with real-world lessons as students apply science, technology, mathematics and engineering in contexts that make connections between school, community, work and the global enterprise enabling the development of STEM literacy and with it the ability to compete in the new economy (Tsupros 2009).
Those who are trying to lure industry into Charlotte County are constantly faced with the complaint that there are insufficient individuals with the capabilities that are required for their particular industry. The workforce that has the STEM knowledge is aging and is in need of replacement with individuals with the knowledge that a STEM education would provide. Technology is advancing at an ever-increasing pace. The STEM academy will provide a rigorous atmosphere which will prepare the student for the technical challenges they will face when they enter industry or reach institutions of higher learning, increasing their chances of success. It also will prepare graduating students for college, giving them a competitive edge when applying to quality institutions of high learning.
This does not mean dispensing with teaching trades that are critical to industries that are currently in need of trained individuals, such a marine engines and transmissions. The following comment was made by a school board member: “We only want to teach technical trades that will serve our county.” The object of teaching technical trades or any subject for that matter is to prepare the students for a career that will enable them to make a living wherever that individual chooses to reside. And hopefully that is a trade which the individual enjoys.
The technical aspect of STEM is important. The undergraduate college I attended required the mechanical engineers to build a mechanic’s vice. This included developing a concept, designing the vice and building the vice, including machining all of the parts, including the screw, jaws etc. The university had a machine shop where the students performed this work. The students were then graded on all of the aspects of the concept: drawings, design, machining and finished product. The vice then became the property of the student.
Back to STEM. It would behoove the Charlotte County School District to engage a consultant to study the establishment of such an academy to better prepare students for what lies ahead of them.
Yes, the naysayers at the Charlotte County School District will say that they already have STEM embodied in their system, that they have advanced placement classes in science and mathematics. I am sorry, but that is not a replacement for a STEM academy.
Sam Castronovo, PhD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
