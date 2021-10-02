After seeing the weekend crime statistics in all the big northern cities, I cannot but think how fortunate we are here in Charlotte County that we do not have to endure what seems to be a never-ending crime wave.
Notice, I did not say we are “lucky,” as what we have here, the very low crime environment, is accomplished by design. Yes, we have far fewer residents, but the guns are just as lethal.
We are also closer to the drugs that are continually coming across our southern border and having an interstate highway allows for thousands of criminals to come in and out of our county at a moment’s notice.
Much of the crime is done by the same type of groups, the same age and makeup. While we do have our low level criminals, most are well known and are kept on the radar screen to be arrested when there is enough evidence to “make” a case.
We have our murders, many hard to solve but solve them we do and our “cold case” results proves that our law enforcement never sleeps.
What is disconcerting is the number of fentanyl overdose cases that continue to occur. This year to date, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and his forces have had 157 overdose cases with 26 deaths, up from 131 cases for all of 2020.
While this statistic is disheartening, one only has to think of how many professional drug dealers, all armed, are needed to bring this poison into the county. While the numbers may seem extremely high, drug seizures are up and occur every week with the dealers taken off the streets. No one on the force is taking a break in the effort to keep these drugs away from the mostly young users.
There are approximately 3 million daily interactions with law enforcement and citizens every day throughout the country, most of which end peaceably.
We have extremely good personal relations between the Charlotte County police and our residents. Many residents go out of their way to congratulate the officers for a job well done. It is with this relationship that allows for a strong interaction and cooperation, the offering of information when things do not “look right.”
Sheriff Prummell stresses prevention, the locking of cars left out overnight. His biggest concern is the stolen guns from unlocked cars. Many gun-carrying residents who keep guns in their cars, do not know the serial numbers of their guns which is a major problem when they are used in a crime. Robberies are 63% of all cases. If you own a gun, keep it in a locked safe where it cannot be removed.
One in 10 calls involves a “mental health” incident which can be very dangerous. The fact that there is an overwhelming success rate on these calls shows true professionalism in the force.
We have all had our Covid stories and the sheriff has 50 officers away from duty at this time, which means many officers are doing double duty. However as the sheriff stresses continuing training, we see our uniformed men and women equal to the task.
All this comes at a price. Protection of our students, fast response to emergencies, continual training and maintaining and staffing a jail all costs money and manpower.
The fact that we do not hear sirens in the night means we are getting our money’s worth and more. Let us all take a moment to thank our police officers for a job well done as many go outside their official duties to help our citizens, most of which is unseen.
