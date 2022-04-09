The road to homeownership has become increasingly difficult for Floridians. We are in a historic housing shortage nationwide, and to add to that, Florida homebuyers must also ensure their homes are storm-resilient to endure hurricane season.
The Charlotte County Commission now has the opportunity to decide if it will continue its residential PACE program – a lifeline for families buying or maintaining homes that need safety and resiliency upgrades and improvements.
PACE, or Property Assessed Clean Energy, offers accessible, affordable financing for homeowners to make necessary storm-hardening and energy upgrades that improve the efficiency, safety, and comfort of their homes, often while lowering their utility bills and insurance rates.
Whether you’re in the market to buy a home or know someone who is, we’ve all heard the horror stories of potential buyers repeatedly being turned away despite offering well above the asking price. These homes aren’t always the cream of the crop either - many are fixer-uppers that will require significant investments in home improvements.
And now, with the 2022 hurricane season only months away and weather experts predicting another highly-active season, programs like PACE are needed more than ever in our community to help all homeowners safeguard their homes.
Despite the competitive housing market and the critical need to ensure your home is hurricane-proof, it’s still nearly impossible for many Floridians to gain access to the capital or financing options to make these resilient upgrades to their homes.
One of the significant hurdles many people face while trying to improve their home, especially those in lower-income communities, is access to financing and funds.
PACE is an innovative public policy option that empowers homeowners to make resilient and energy-efficient upgrades to their homes in a way that traditional lending cannot. Property owners who cannot afford the extreme interest rates or hefty upfront costs of traditional loans can use PACE to pay for the upgrades over time through their annual property tax bill.
With PACE, Charlotte residents can take advantage of financing upgrades to replace windows and doors, upgrade their roof, or make other energy-efficient and home safety improvements.
PACE allows everyone to make necessary capital improvements and works to bridge the gap for homeowners to build equity in historically underserved communities – which often get hit the hardest when Mother Nature strikes.
PACE isn’t just a benefit to property owners. PACE also preserves local economies thanks to storm-hardening upgrades that drastically cut the costs of disaster recovery efforts.
Charlotte County has avoided almost $25 million in disaster losses because of PACE home resiliency upgrades, per PACE industry reporting.
PACE has had a $54.3 million economic impact in Charlotte County alone. Charlotte residents have saved nearly 27 million kilowatts per hour of energy and abated more than 13 thousand tons of carbon, thanks to energy-efficient PACE home improvements.
Charlotte County residents deserve every tool at their disposal to protect themselves, their families, and their investments. Charlotte County should do right by its residents and recognize that PACE is our path to a more resilient community.
