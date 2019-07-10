During my tenure on the Charlotte County School Board, I have made it a practice not to respond to every letter to the editor that is printed. However, with recent letters having been replete with misinformation and outdated statistics, I felt compelled to respond.
The “U.S. News and World Report” article referenced — which rated the nation’s high schools — is both chronologically obsolete and flawed. The data reported in that article is from the 2016-2017 academic year and is not reflective of current Charlotte County student achievement. The economic impact that your students will receive from the referendum passed last November will not even begin until calendar year 2020, a full three years after the data used in the report.
There has been an implication that our students lag significantly behind Sarasota County students in reading and math proficiency. Any such allegation is completely inaccurate. A valid comparison can only occur when applying the same standards to measure all of the students from each district, without excluding students from either district.
Applying the same measuring formula used by “U.S. News and World Report” for all of Sarasota’s 14 and Charlotte’s seven high schools (“U.S. News and World Report” includes our traditional high schools as well as the charter high school, ESE center school, alternative high school, and virtual school), Sarasota students were 66% proficient in English and 63% in math, and Charlotte received 62% in English and 60% in math for the 2016-2017 school year.
Obviously, there is a gap that our students, teachers, support staff and administrators are working diligently to close. While a difference in scores exists, it is important to note that by the beginning of the 2016 school year, the Sarasota School District had been receiving referendum generated financial support for the past 14 years. This is due to the fact that Sarasota County’s voter-approved tax referendum to benefit their schools and teachers took effect in 2002.
In allegedly determining whether a student is college ready, “U.S. News & World Report” considered only 12th graders from the class of 2016-2017 who took and passed at least one AP (advanced placement) or IB (international baccalaureate) exam while in high school. Such an application fails to consider the plethora of additional criterion utilized nationally by colleges and universities to determine whether a student has achieved college readiness. Post-secondary programs also consider AICE (Advanced International Certificate of Education), industry certifications, PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test), dual enrollment in college level or approved courses, and SAT and ACT scores as college ready data points. The article considers far fewer resources than does the Florida Department of Education in calculating college readiness.
Charlotte County students are fortunate to have all of these additional opportunities available locally. Industry certification opportunities are available as early as middle school. Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda, as well as the State College of Florida in Venice, Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers and our own Charlotte Technical College serve a large number of our high school students through dual enrollment in their respective programs. The SAT and ACT examinations taken by college- and university-bound students further evaluate each applicant and play a role in more thoroughly determining college readiness. When all of the criterion are included, nearly 60% of Charlotte County graduates meet college-level placement criteria.
If, in fact, the chosen metric to evaluate or rate our local high schools is the “U.S. News and World Report” rankings, then the rankings should be taken in their entirety rather than piecemeal. In 2018, that publication ranked Florida’s high schools as being fourth in the nation. In 2019, Florida high schools were ranked sixth (based on a two-year average) and in the top 10% nationally. The 2019 report includes 17,245 high schools in their final rankings. Charlotte County high schools are all in the top 40% nationally, and average in the top 31%. While there is substantial room for growth, the level of improvement exhibited is noteworthy.
It is inappropriate and unreliable to utilize a single report to analyze the success, or lack thereof, of a district’s performance. However, in a true and accurate application, even those limited statistics reflect that our high school seniors are college- and career-ready upon completing their secondary education in Charlotte County. You can rest assured that the Charlotte County School District will continue, as it always has, to strive for the perpetual growth and improvement of each and every student.
Bob Segur is chairman of the Charlotte County School Board.
