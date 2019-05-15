The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau announced Charlotte County Tourist Development Tax revenues collected during March 2019 totaled $1,009,357. This reflects a 5.43 percent increase over March 2018’s collections of $957,412. This is the most TDT Revenue Charlotte County has collected during a single month since the Bureau’s inception in 1997.
A cold winter coupled with nonstop Allegiant Air flights from more than 40 cities into the Punta Gorda Airport, spring training, the annual Snowbird Baseball tournament and The Spring Fling Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse, all impacted March’s collections.
Charlotte County levies a 5 percent tourist development tax on accommodation stays six months or less, in addition to the 7 percent sales tax. The first 3 percent is spent for tourism promotion and marketing support and the fourth and fifth percent are used to pay the debt on the Charlotte Sports Park renovations.
During fiscal year 2017-2018 (Oct. 1, 2017–Sept. 30, 2018), Charlotte County welcomed an estimated 405,300 visitors and tourism generated an estimated $371 million in direct expenditures and made an estimated $566 million economic impact.
Annually, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau conducts marketing, sales and promotional campaigns to increase awareness of and visitation to Charlotte County. In addition to generating economic contributions, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau is also focused on developing soft adventure or ecotourism, a low-impact industry enabling the county to preserve the invaluable natural resources that contribute to its ecological health, distinguish the area and draw visitors. Learn more about Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach by visiting PureFlorida.com.
Turtle nestsSea turtle nesting season is underway. Last week, turtle watchers documented the nest made by a rare and critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtle, which are the smallest and rarest of all the sea turtles. Last season, there were two nests documented in Charlotte County.
Sightings of two leatherback turtle nests in nearby counties could mean a double shot of rare reptiles this year. Both Kemp’s ridley and leatherback turtle nests are rare on this coast. Natural Resources staff and the volunteer turtle watchers are excited about the chance for county beaches to become a productive habitat for these turtles.
Hurricane ExpoMark your calendar for Saturday’s Hurricane & Business Expo at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Charlotte County Emergency Management officials will be on hand to outline storm preparation and response, evacuation procedures and offer safety and survival tips. Local businesses and community service organizations will have special offers and programming.
The expo features informational sessions presented by WINK-TV Meteorologist Jim Farrell and his colleagues. Presentations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but tropical weather can develop at any time and we’ve already had several powerful thunderstorms in recent weeks that brought heavy rains and damaging winds. It’s always best to be prepared, have your plan in place and your supplies ready. For information about hurricane preparedness, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Emergency Management.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
