Coming up at the beginning of March is the 2022 Charlotte County Water Quality Summit. The public is invited to join Charlotte County staff and representatives from agencies and academic institutions for an overview of water quality research, monitoring, and opportunities for action.
The free event is from 9 a.m. to noon, March 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Guest panelists will provide information on a variety of topics, including:
• Identifying water quality drivers in Charlotte Harbor
• Recent advances in harmful algal bloom detection, prediction and communication
• County activities and partnerships to monitor, improve, and protect water quality and natural habitats
• Opportunities for citizen education and action
Attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions to panelists, which will be presented at the end of each session.
Charlotte County produces a monthly report on activities, programs and facilities from all departments. Information includes facility use data, construction status reports, permitting issuance, commercial and residential developments, economic development updates, emergency services statistics, road and utilities projects, tourism development and more.
There are two ways to view the report, which come out at the beginning of every month. First, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the Administration graphic under Departments, then click Reports and Publications. You may also sign up to receive the monthly report via email, just send your name and email address to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and you will be added to the distribution list.
