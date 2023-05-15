In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

As the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, I serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer for 35 counties in Florida. During April and May, Law Enforcement Memorials will be held across the District to remember those who paid the highest price by laying down their lives inservice to their communities.


   

Roger B. Handberg is the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments