Charlotte County is home to some 25,000 veterans. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard vets are all here. Down the road I am sure we expect we will have some Space Force veterans as well.
Charlotte County services for veterans are impressive and extensive. Our county Veteran Services office on Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte is amazing. Our staff has the experience, dedication and effort to help our veterans get the benefits they deserve, their questions answered and their problems solved. In addition, they work tirelessly with the Veteran Administration and all of our other local veteran service officers. Our local Tidewell Hospice operation honors all of our veterans and serves them with respect and dignity.
Did you know all of our vets receive free door-to-door transportation back and forth from their homes thanks to Charlotte Transit?
Did you know the county also offers disability tax relief to our disabled veterans? Charlotte County has approved and designated “wounded warrior” parking spaces all over the county for our disabled veterans.
Did you know that we were one of the first designated “Purple Heart counties” in the state of Florida? And proud of it!
Did you know that we were the first Florida county to be recognized by the federal government for our efforts in helping serve meeting the needs of our homeless veterans?
Did you know we have more than a dozen different local organizations serving our veterans in the county? They all work together through our Charlotte County Veterans Service Council cooperating to serve all of our veterans and their families.
Because the Veterans Administration’s major medical operations are located about 35 miles to the south, we provide free round-trip transit for all veteran patients who may need the travel assistance. And while we do have a VA presence in Charlotte County now, those efforts are going to be greatly expanded within the next few years with a new and expanded facility.
Through the Charlotte County Veterans Council (CCVC), all of our veterans groups work together to plan our county Memorial Day programs, our Veterans Day parade and ceremony, and many other veterans-related activities throughout the year.
Ever stop and count all of our veterans parks? They extend from Rotonda, to Northwest Port Charlotte, in mid-county and Punta Gorda to the south. We have many of them. And for our residents and tourists alike we have our Military Heritage Museum, the Vietnam Memorial Wall, and the new 40-acre William R.Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all of our first responders and veterans) which will certainly put us on the map and give the county additional national recognition as a veterans-friendly county.
Our Charlotte County Veteran Services is located at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte and 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. You can just call 941-764-5579 for an appointment. You will be asked to bring some documents to the appointment.
For the past four years, Charlotte County Veteran Services has assisted veterans and dependents in receiving more than $11 million in monthly benefits and retroactive awards with several hundred claims still not yet adjudicated by the VA. The 2020 Department of Defense — Office of the Actuary reports our 25,000 military retirees in Charlotte County contribute to our community an economic impact of an additional $5,221,199.
There is absolutely no question in my mind that there is no more veteran-friendly county in the state of Florida than Charlotte County.
