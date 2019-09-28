Planning. In Florida we hear a lot about planning, even here in Charlotte County. We have changes and new development from one end of the county to another.
Typical planning in Charlotte County has been just that — typical. Like others, our county tries to accommodate, to profit from the influx of 1,000 new residents coming daily to the state. And like most other planning, projects here have a focus on individual outcomes and involve major input mostly from individual developers, a financial source (both with vested interests) and a few county staff. As to planning methods, we have followed the examples of bigger counties and the advice of a few land attorneys.
Too often, this typical approach to planning includes too few “stakeholders” and so can overlook too many problems. Charlotte County has rich resources in the people who decide to live here. They all are stakeholders. But typical planning rarely calls up enough of those rich resources to help with planning. Views are too narrow. Data are too limited.
But there is good news today.
Now comes a significant shift in planning method by which Charlotte County has taken leadership in a better approach to working through important issues.
The county wisely has set a priority on water quality, a growing concern following recent experiences with Red Tide and other invasions along our beaches and rivers. But the challenges are not limited to major bodies of water. They involve both fresh and salt water in every way we use them.
While water quality is not a new topic, Charlotte County’s fresh approach through comprehensive planning is new, shows leadership, and promises success beyond what has been typical.
We know our population is growing and creating new complex habitats that require increased water of various quality and uses. At the same time, we know that neither the size of our water supply nor its quality is increasing. So you see here one major root of the problems with which we must deal.
A new Work Group on Water Quality has been created in Charlotte County. The work group will study the myriad water issues by way of comprehensive planning methods. That means the involvement — together — of every department in county government that deals with water issues. And that means a bunch of departments, each bringing its talents and experience to bear on the complex tasks.
Headed by Claire Jubb, the energetic director of community development, representatives have been drawn from the county departments of Community Development, Community Services, Economic Development, Tourism, Utilities, Public Works, Extension Services, Communications and Budget and Administrative Services.
Why so many participants from so many departments?
Because water quality is central to your well-being if you live and/or work in Charlotte County, regardless of who you are. Young or old, employed or retired, snowbird or year-round resident, homeowner or renter, even if you are homeless and unemployed, water quality influences your life every hour of every day, however you spend it. You literally cannot live without it.
The only completely successful way to deal with such an all-inclusive set of issues is by comprehensive planning. The County Work Group will gather with expertise beyond that of the usual small overly focused group of developers and specialized staff.
Actually, the state of Florida has its own comprehensive plan. Its statutes require that regional and local governments each develop a comprehensive plan.
Charlotte County’s comprehensive plan is titled “Charlotte 2050” and it is updated every five to seven years as required by statute, to be used in building policies that address the multitude of issues prompted by continued growth.
As throughout the state, however, too little attention has been given to application of these plans through Comprehensive Planning methods. Sometimes it seems easier and quicker for the Department of Tourism to do its own business alone, for Public Utilities to address its own work orders independently. In this case, however, regarding water quality, Charlotte County is providing a leadership model for real comprehensive planning, bringing together all available talent.
Charlotte County’s leadership decision to address water quality using comprehensive planning methods is an important positive step. We all should offer support when we see opportunities like the Water Quality Assembly planned by the county’s Work Group.
Let’s continue to encourage one another in Charlotte to step out in such leadership roles. We have a lot to offer.
