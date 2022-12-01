Tuesday was an exciting day to highlight progress on two important sales tax projects.

Commissioners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting prop at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road. The prop has a 64-foot wingspan, an 11-foot-high passenger compartment and different types of doors and engines to provide training on the types of equipment firefighters are likely to encounter at a typical airport.


