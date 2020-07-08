The virus is spreading again, and this time at an accelerated rate.
Wearing masks slows transmission of the virus. These are indisputable facts. Community spread has now increased, as was predicted to happen once we controlled the institutional spread. Wearing masks in public needs to be mandatory, especially if we value our community and our economy.
This is not about politics, this is about compassion, patriotism, and science. The medical community in Charlotte County is speaking with one voice. The medical staff leadership at each of the three hospitals in Charlotte County have all unanimously voted to support a countywide ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public spaces.
If you are outside and away from others, wearing a mask is not necessary. However, when you are in an enclosed space in Florida with air-conditioning systems, you need to be sure that you are not spreading the virus. It was suggested by one of my physician colleagues that, “this is just as important as wearing a seatbelt in the car, which is now regulated and required by law. You can’t just drive on whichever side of the street you like. There are rules in place created to save lives.”
We need to consistently follow protocols, so that we can improve our current situation and safeguard our future. Best practices established by the CDC need to be maintained. Businesses must be able to require the wearing of masks by everyone, not just their employees. It seems that there is a double standard. The large corporate chains require the wearing of masks, probably due to liability issues. However, smaller business entities are different. The standard sign should say “No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.”
This past weekend, while out shopping, I witnessed less than 50 percent of people were wearing masks, including the employees. It is critically important for people to understand that pandemics come every 100 years. Even though we are not used to these types of restrictions, they are essential. Everyone is suffering from pandemic fatigue and cabin fever.
I applaud the Punta Gorda City Council for discussing this issue last week and planning to take action at their next meeting today. They apparently have a good understanding of the gravity of the situation. They also grasp the fact that for our economy to continue to open and thrive, we need to be vigilant in our approach to living with this virus. Make no mistake, this is a long-term affair. We will be dealing with this virus for not only the next few months, but the next few years. Hopefully, a vaccine is on the horizon and there may be something in use by the Spring. Unfortunately, that means we will be dealing with this in earnest through the next cold and flu season.
Our community spread in Charlotte County was averaging 9.8 cases per day from June 17 to June 24. The next week, from June 24 to July 1, it is was up to 29.3 cases per day. The rate continues to increase and has now jumped up to over 40 cases per day, and is still rising. As of Tuesday, all of the hospitals are putting visitor restrictions back in place.
If we don’t redouble our efforts to limit the spread of this virus as much as possible, we will experience a surge in our healthcare system in Charlotte County which will be unsustainable. Between the three hospitals there are only 34 ventilators with the option to convert 45 other devices into ventilators for 185,000 people. Our hospitals are becoming saturated with Patients Under Investigation (PUI’s) for Covid-19, and there has been a sustained increase in Covid patients over the past weekend. The fear is that this will not only persist at this level, but will increase significantly to the point where we are unable to manage and treat the influx of patients that will be coming to the hospitals.
We value our freedoms in this country. There are conventions that keep us safe, and the wearing of masks in public is about public safety. Younger individuals may not understand that they are not immune from catching the virus, and it is not guaranteed that they will have no medical issues. We have seen individuals as young as 11 years of age that have succumbed to the virus in Florida. There are stories nationwide and globally of children even younger dying from this virus. A young person who contracts the virus may be asymptomatic and may not be worried about themselves, however they are likely to bring the virus back to their family home. At that point, they may infect the others in their household such as their siblings, parents or grandparents.
This virus has the greatest impact on people with compromised immune systems. The individuals in that category include those of advanced age, people who have been dealing with cancer, or others who are immuno suppressed due to disease or a failing immune system. It also includes people who may have damaged their lungs, such as people who smoke, people who vape, people who smoke marijuana and other drugs, and those who have suffered occupational respiratory damage.
The most important things that you can do to safeguard your health right now is to eat whole unprocessed foods, exercise, and get plenty of sleep. Getting ample, consistent amounts of sleep is one of the most important things you can do to bolster your immune system. Charlotte County physicians are unanimous in their recommendation. Always wear a mask when you are in an enclosed public place.
