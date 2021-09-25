It is my honor to announce and to congratulate the entire staff, students, and families of Charlotte County Public Schools for the remarkable performance on the 2021 statewide, standardized assessments.
The incredible achievement represents a historic jump to an overall rank of 13th — up from 33rd in 2019 — out of 67 districts in Florida. This is the highest ranking of our district’s performance in 12 years. In 2009 we ranked 11th in overall performance in the state.
A rise in rank of this magnitude from one school year to another has never occurred in our district. This accomplishment, during which time a pandemic was occurring, is a true testament to the dedication and resolve of the CCPS family.
Only 11 of the 67 school districts opted in to receive a grade, and Charlotte County was one of them. In addition, Charlotte County opted in every eligible school for a grade. Charlotte County Public Schools believes it is important for this community to know exactly what their children accomplished during what was by far the most challenging school year ever endured.
The teachers, support staff and leadership teams pushed through an extremely trying time and still prioritized student learning. Our students persevered through the most difficult circumstances to learn, and they did so amazingly. Parents, guardians, and families assisted and supported our schools in ways they never had to before, all while still determining how to live in this new normal.
Making certain our children were taken care of, and their needs met so learning could continue, the Charlotte County community came together as one large team. I know I have said it before, but you will not find a better community during times like these.
I am so proud of all of you for a job well done!
Congratulations again. You are awesome!
Steve Dionisio is superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.