It has been two decades since the Columbine, Colorado, tragedy: two students killing 12 students and a teacher, before turning the guns on themselves.
It became a copycat routine, changing the student experience throughout the nation’s schools with school-shooter drills and hardening of school facilities to improve safety.
Florida’s tragedy occurred Feb. 14 in Parkland with the catastrophic loss of 17 school lives. In response, the Florida Legislature passed a measure that basically:
• Established a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of firearm.
• Prohibits anyone under age 21 from purchasing a firearm.
• Prohibits possession of bump-fire stock.
• Provides funds to expand school mental health care.
• Requires community action to provide behavioral health services.
To address mental health concerns, an appropriation was made over $69 million to fund mental health assistance statewide.
On the law’s controversial component, Charlotte County schools, at that time, set the pace with an early announcement they will not be arming teachers. Each school has a school resource officer. High schools have two school resource officers and one security specialist.
At the close of its recent session, the Legislature developed a revised school safety measure — SB 7030 — that would allow teachers to carry guns on campus. Numerous statewide education organizations opposed the bill. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it.
Some of the law’s requirements: A school board must vote “by a majority to implement a guardian program,” giving them ultimate authority. (School boards from the state’s largest counties oppose the idea.) If the school board approves, the county sheriff must set up its own guardian program. Guardians have no law enforcement authority aside from hindering a school shooting. They must have a valid concealed carry license and complete 144 hours of training, including a psychological evaluation. Guardians must submit to drug tests and complete ongoing training.
Interesting to note the Charlotte Sun continues to set a more positive community challenge to the parallel mental health issue:
On Jan. 21, 2018: “Throwing kids out of school often compounds a problem.”
On March 4, 2018: “While lawmakers, school personnel, parents and other stakeholders kick around ideas to stop school violence, the need for more psychologists and counselors can’t be ignored.”
Charlotte schools are in synch with those reality concepts for all students, not just troubled ones. Guidance counselors help develop self-awareness, interpersonal skills and educational achievement. School psychologists conduct evaluations to identify learning and behavioral problems. They develop effective behavior strategies after individual counseling. They implement programs on anger management, trauma and loss, and study skills.
Social workers, aside from truancy intervention and dropout prevention, focus on crises such as bona fide threats, traumatic events and suicide risks.
In Charlotte County, students who are suspended for disrespect, fighting, insubordination and class disruption must attend a strict, well-monitored alternative program. This shows a commitment to helping students as they learn, whatever problems they face.
To meet this commitment, for the current school year the district employed four more social workers, for a total of 11; and one school psychologist, for a total of 10. For next school year the district will hire four more social workers, totaling 15; and three more school psychologists, for a total of 13.
Of the 31 school counselors, every school has at least one, with high schools having four to five depending on student body size.
Additional social workers, school psychologists and security aides are being funded by local referendum funds. This is in keeping with a community poll taken before the referendum, which showed support for more guidance counselors.
The approach appears to be working.
According to Michael Desjardins, executive director of school support services, “Our graduation rate is at an all-time high, which can be attributed in part to the additional supports that have been put in place for students at all levels.”
Norm Goldman of Charlotte County administered programs and policies for New Jersey’s major statewide educational institutions from elementary school to university levels. He received national and state recognition as an effective advocate for youth-serving organizations and for educational legislative efforts.
