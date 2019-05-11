Teacher salaries are low. Many need side jobs to maintain family, home and elderly parents. Some relocate for better pay. Low salaries and applicant shortages hinder principals in replacement and recruitment efforts.
The School Board and district voters supported Charlotte County in strengthening employee wages with recent passage of a funding referendum. Recent contract negotiations produced an across-the-board 6 percent raise for school employees, as well as a 7 percent increase to match an additional 30 minutes of instruction in 2019-2020. Hiring success should improve as the starting salary will be $45,000.
Charlotte County Public Schools officials evaluate teachers on their performance. Evaluation stimulates continuous professional growth. Fancy words? It means teachers are required to know new and proven instructional practices, brain research about learning, and effective assessment strategies.
“Not only is evaluation a form of accountability, it is, if done well, an opportunity for reflection and professional growth,” Chuck Breiner, assistant superintendent.
The evaluation process identifies areas and skills needing improvement, allowing administrators to make decisions about providing direct help. It may document the need to terminate employment. Key to continued quality performance, it provides affirmation to effective teachers.
State law requires a three-part evaluation of classroom teachers: Part I: instructional delivery; Part 2: knowledge and use of practices; Part 3: student achievement.
CCPS board policy sets a clear standard: “… evaluation of instructional personnel must be based upon the performance of students assigned to their classrooms.”
The Florida Department of Education issues “accomplished practices” that form the basis of that personal evaluation.
A descriptive sample of effective teaching practices is:
• Relate and integrate subject matter with other disciplines and life experiences.
• Deepen student understanding through literacy strategies, verbalization of thought, and application of subject matter.
• Employ higher-order questioning techniques.
• Apply various instructional strategies and resources, including appropriate technology.
• Develop classroom experiences that help students demonstrate skills they learned.
• Create lessons in logical order that students understand and use what they already learned.
• Use what you know about students’ abilities and skills when planning lessons.
• Differentiate instruction based on student learning needs and recognition of individual differences.
• Provide specific feedback to students to promote achievement.
• Maintain a classroom of openness, inquiry, fairness and support.
• Manage student and class behaviors with well-planned management style.
CCPS policy expects supervisors to evaluate new teachers at least twice. All teachers must undergo evaluation at least once per year. These are required by the state, but CCPS goes beyond them. The teachers negotiated contract allows informal observations, announced and unannounced. Principals and assistant principals have options for more evaluations if needed. Spontaneous visits to the classroom are common.
State law requires of school administrators “appropriate use of evaluation criteria and procedures, recruitment and retention of effective and highly effective classroom teachers.” It requires increasing the percentage in those categories. CCPS once again goes beyond. The instrument for conducting evaluation (think of a complex form, but it is more) is based on Robert Marzano’s “The Art and Science of Teaching — Framework,” based upon practices that translate current research and theory into instructional methods.
For student performance data, CCPS relies upon state testing of students in May. Results are available within six to eight weeks. Teacher effectiveness ties to the effect of a teacher on student performance. When State tests do not cover grade or subject of the instructor, teacher-made tests are the alternative. They can be made by an individual or a group of teachers. They link to prescribed state standards via a process of administrative review and approval.
For 15 employee categories, like guidance counselors, CCPS utilizes specific criteria that are developed by national professional organizations dedicated to that specialty. The American School Counselor Association, for example, recommends a ratio of 250 to 1. Florida’s is 484 to 1.
An additional permissive area for performance may illustrate impact and competence on student projects, unique classroom efforts, as well as growth and effectiveness in community endeavors.
Statutes provide four categories for identifying participants through computing numerical values for each component of the three-part evaluation process. CCPS’s 2018 district-wide results: Highly effective: 542; Effective: 430; Needs improvement: 17; Unsatisfactory: 0.
Some probationary teachers (12 in 2019) “don’t make it through” the year, often leaving voluntarily. The district must notify the state Department of Education of teachers who receive two unsatisfactory evaluations. This becomes part of an available record if an employee applies elsewhere within or out of state. As CCPS recruits, it requires previous evaluation results. CCPS employed 1,011 teachers in 2018. About the same it will be employeed in 2019.
We know and will know how effectively they are doing their job.
Norm Goldman served New Jersey’s major statewide educational institutions and received national and state recognition as an effective advocate for student achievement. He is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
