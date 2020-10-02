COVID-19 has projected concerns and understanding of the role of education in our economic and social stability — and prosperity. Charlotte Technical College acknowledges that role as a pacesetter -- a strong institution at the center of our county-wide community.
Its strength is attributed to supportive use of technology, community employers providing real-life experiences in and outside the classroom, seeking and adapting learning taking place outside its walls. While providing such up-to-date learning, assessing student achievement is a parallel component. While it may be called “Health Science” the Technical College’s efforts are a major personnel backbone to the county’s medical facilities.
Dual enrollment is a cutting-edge innovation enabling current high school students to start a career. While engaged in academic courses for graduation, they are enrolled in career and technical programs. Double payoffs: industry certification and college credit toward degrees in state colleges and universities.
“Practical Nursing” provides basic theory and clinical skills. State license by Florida Board of Nursing included plus credits toward a Florida State College degree.
“Emergency Medical Technician” prepares senior students to function as an EMT for pre-hospital emergencies and treatment of medical traumas. This program also is offered during evening hours.
“Emergency Medical Responder” instructs junior and senior students in the knowledge and skills to be on an emergency medical services team. CPR, First Aid, and First Responder certifications are earned.
“Medical assistant” employability course includes: basic health care issues, medical office procedures, service as a phlebotomist and EKG aide, clinical assisting, pharmacology, laboratory procedures, and a practicum experience. Interpersonal skills, legal and ethical responsibilities, as well as emergency procedures including CPR and First Aid are included.
Dual enrollment in these programs provides options. Students can attend college. They can focus on a career. They can do both. College commuters also can have time for employment at a competitive wage.
For adults with high school diplomas making a career commitment, Charlotte Technical College offers both a dental and nursing program.
“Dental Assisting Technology” includes academic and clinical instruction, plus infection control, radiography, dental lab, and clinical rotations. Students participate in local dental offices
“Practical Nursing” prepares individuals for a challenging career as a licensed practical nurse. As a vital member of the health care team, functions in a variety of health care settings are studied. The state licensure examination follows graduation. The program is approved by Florida Board of Nursing. Students complete clinical hours in participating hospitals in the community.
This program is available during the day (7:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.) or during the evening (4 p.m.-9:00 p.m.).
Additional programs during evening hours include the “Emergency Medical Assistant” and “Nursing Assistant” which places emphasis on learning communications skills and the art of providing compassionate caregiving. Students learn procedural skills such as vital signs, bathing, dressing, and positioning. Academics and hands-on skills enables employment in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings.
“While we are preparing our future workforce,” Deelynn Bennett, Technical College director, indicates, “we are responding to the medical needs of Charlotte County’s citizens.”
Norm Goldman is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.