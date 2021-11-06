The voice of accountability is loud and clear.
Essential to personal growth, as well as the growth in an organization or a team, is a belief in accountability. Often, the idea of “accepting responsibility” is believed to be synonymous with “being held accountable.” At times, we have all used the words responsibility and accountability loosely.
However, there is a subtle, but very powerful, difference. Whereas responsibility is an ongoing duty to complete the task, accountability is what happens after a situation occurs. Some of the greatest blessings of my professional career with Charlotte County Public Schools are the opportunities it has provided me to work in partnership with others who take responsibility for the things we care about and to embrace the accountability that comes along with those things.
Being accountable for the academic and healthy well-being of our students is not something Charlotte County Public Schools takes lightly. This school district understands that true responsibility to its vision of “Student Success” requires us to not only embrace the accountability forced upon us by others, but to also, whenever necessary, assert that accountability upon ourselves and hold ourselves accountable to our community. It is this belief that continues to move the district closer to reaching its goal of No. 1 district in the state as defined by the Florida Department of Education’s accountability system of district and school grades.
Pursuant to Florida Department of Education (FDOE) Emergency Order No. 2021-EO-02, school districts and charter school governing boards were provided the flexibility to opt in to have their 2021 school grade or school improvement rating officially recorded and reported for all statutory purposes. In order to be eligible to apply for a school grade, a school must have tested 9% or more of its eligible students in the 2020-21 academic year. Schools that did not opt in, or did not meet eligibility requirements, did not receive a school grade or school improvement rating for the 2020-21 school year.
Recently reported information that “testing was only administered this year to schools who opted in for testing” is false. It is important to note that all 67 districts were required to participate in state assessments. No waiver existed to remove a district from this responsibility. No emergency order was issued allowing a school district the decision-making autonomy to opt in to testing its students. Any such statement or opinion to the contrary is false. All 67 districts participated in required state assessments.
As stated earlier, whereas responsibility is an ongoing duty to complete the task, accountability is what happens after a situation occurs. In 2021, Charlotte County Public Schools, along with 66 other Florida districts, upheld its responsibility to complete the task of testing all eligible students. Our district’s percent of students tested was 95%, exceeding the state’s expectation of testing at least 90% of eligible students. In fact, only two districts in the state did not meet the benchmark of 90% tested.
Again, accountability is what happens after a situation occurs. The FDOE granted all 67 districts the decision-making power to accept accountability of student academic performance in the form of district and/or school grades or excuse themselves from that accountability. In the absence of having that accountability forced upon it by the state, CCPS kept its accountability promise to its community and opted in to receive a district grade and school grades for all its eligible schools. Ten additional districts did the same.
It is important to note, however, that the process for opting in to receive a district and/or school grade included a clear caveat by the Florida Department of Education that student performance data for all 67 districts would go public and post on the KnowYourSchoolsFL.org portal. Therefore, regardless of the opt-in decision made by a school district to release its district grade, the state released all student testing data. In other words, in the “race” to be ranked the #1 district in the state, all 67 districts (not just the 11 that opted in to receive a district grade) “showed up” to the 2021 finish line and competed with 2021 student performance data. The ranking of a district’s performance against all other Florida districts is easily calculated through an analysis of the total points earned by each of the 67 districts as declared by the FDOE on its “District Grades” excel spreadsheet found at https://www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades.
Charlotte County Public Schools celebrates with its community an incredible achievement of a historic jump to an overall rank of 13th out of 67 Districts from 33rd (2019). This is the highest ranking of our district’s performance in 12 years; in 2009 we ranked 11th in overall performance in the state. A rise in rank of this magnitude from one school year to another has never occurred in our district. This accomplishment, during which time a pandemic was occurring, is a true testament to the dedication and resolve of the CCPS family and the community it serves.
Accountability means rising above circumstances and demonstrating the ownership necessary for achieving desired results. It is about monitoring performance, interpreting performance, and initiating action. Though challenges, struggles, and never-experienced barriers to learning were evident in school year 2020-2021, these consequences of the pandemic did not sway our school district’s responsibility to take action on behalf of our students’ learning. More importantly, though it presented an opportunity to do so, it did not erase a year of accountability to say in one voice that, together, we will continue to accelerate student success, in even the most challenging of times.
Now, in the 2021-2022 school year, that same voice is still loud and clear.
