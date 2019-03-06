Gilchrist Park Waterfront Activity Center — Dover Kohl will conduct a charrette on March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Charlotte High School Cafeteria regarding conceptual scenarios to consider for the area currently housing the Punta Gorda Boat and Bayfront Center.
Citywide Master Plan Charrettes — Join us for an informative presentation on city planning and community revitalization. Following this presentation community members will work with members of the Dover-Kohl team to draw and describe their ideas for the future of Punta Gorda.
Base maps, visual preference exercises and other design tools will be used to facilitate the discussion. At the end of the workshop, a spokesperson from each table will report their table’s findings and major points to the entire assembly.
Charrettes will be held on March 11 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The Work in Progress Presentation will be held March 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Register for these sessions and view the schedule for the Open Design Studios at www.puntagordamasterplan.com/new-events.
Waterfront Development Master Plan — The Punta Gorda Boaters Alliance will present its recommended Waterfront Development Master Plan at today’s City Council meeting. The plan encompasses a myriad of water-related activities, programs and initiatives to further Punta Gorda as a boating community and destination.
Historic Pictures — A new art installation featuring photos of historic hotels in Punta Gorda and the City of Punta Gorda Florida’s Harborside Hometown has been placed in the Punta Gorda Airport.
State of the City — Mayor Prafke and I presented the 2019 State of the City before the Charlotte County Republican Club. After highlighting financial and economic trends, capital projects status updates and branding initiatives, the mayor and I answered questions regarding Western Michigan, seawall assessments and code compliance.
FY 2020 Budget — City staff will hold a community conversation on March 28 at 5 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association to garner input into next fiscal year’s budget priorities.
Peace River Wildlife Center — PRWC is seeking to lease city-owned property on Dundee Road adjacent to South County Park for the construction of a hospital and rehabilitative center for native wildlife. The property is in unincorporated Charlotte County and will require rezoning approval for the intended use.
Currently, only water is available at the site. The nearest possible wastewater tie-in would be in South County Park, which would also require county consent. Under the proposed lease, PRWC would be solely responsible for all construction costs and utility connection fees. The center’s administrative offices, visitor’s center, gift shop and wildlife viewing cages will still remain in Ponce Park. The City Council will discuss the lease at its March 6 meeting.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.