A vitally important committee to local municipal governance held their organizational meeting last week. The Charter Review Committee makes recommendations that define the organization, powers, functions, and essential procedures of city government.
This independent committee sets the scope of work as defined by the charter. Their first order of business was to appoint a chair and vice-chair. William Leach was selected as chair, and Ashley Maher was elected vice-chair by acclimation. The rest of the committee providing critical input are former councilperson Nancy Prafke, Donna Peterman, William Dryburgh, Derek Rooney, and Mark MacMahon. The committee came to a consensus that City Attorney David Levin will be the legal advisor to the group.
The current City Charter mandates the City Council authorize the formation of a Charter Review Committee. The charter dictates that starting back in 2010 and every six years thereafter, the Charter Review Committee must be formed for the express purpose of conducting a complete review of the City Charter and proposing amendments to the electorate pursuant to Florida statutes. The Punta Gorda City Council appointed members of the committee.
The Charter Review Committee will examine all aspects of the current City Chair. The committee will consider things they deem essential to the city's governance that are explicit in the charter. The initial discussion indicates that the length of terms of City Council will be discussed and cleaning up technicalities such as conflicting language with when new council members are seated. Also up for discussion are the way the mayor is elected, the makeup of the canvassing board, the legality of language requiring time that a candidate must have residency in the district or even if residency should be required, and single district voting.
The committee has requested minutes from the previous Charter Review Committee convened in 2016. That group developed nine ballot questions that residents of Punta Gorda voted on in November of 2016. The ballot questions included setting the council and mayor salaries, the amount of time to fill a vacancy on City Council, and the number of meetings the City Council must hold in a calendar year. Also on the ballot was the method of service of special meetings to include phone and email and adopting employment discrimination language.
This then changed the charter to reflect current federal and Florida statutes and ethics compliance. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Historic City Hall and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel. There is a public comment period at the meeting, and the meeting is expected to last approximately two hours. Any changes that the Charter Committee recommends will ultimately be decided upon by city of Punta Gorda residents at the November2022 election.
Resident engagement continues to be strong in Punta Gorda. We are fortunate to have such a talented group of individuals willing to give their time to create a strong future for Punta Gorda.
Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.
