‘Choices and Chances,’ a CC-TV film that highlights challenges facing today’s young people, debuted March 30-31 at Regal Cinema at the Port Charlotte Town Center. The film tackles texting while driving, bullying, substance abuse, PTSD, survivor guilt and teen suicide. Both showings were followed by panel discussions featuring experts in youth counseling, education, law enforcement and emergency medical services. Audience members and panelists spoke glowingly about how “Choices and Chances” covered the key issues they deal with daily.
The film was produced in collaboration with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug-Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The Other West Coast Motion Media Production and local businesses. It will be distributed to community groups to spark conversations about the difficult topics it covers.
Working with local theater organizations and high school theater programs. CC-TV held an open casting call more than two years ago. All actors were local amateurs. Choices and Chances was filmed in more than 16 locations with more than 170 volunteer cast/extras and four volunteer crew members under the direction of CC-TV Program Manager Elizabeth Tracy.
After each show, CC-TV conducted a Q&A session with panelists from Charlotte County Public Schools, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Florida Department of Health, Southwest Florida Counseling Center and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Panelists referenced characters and episodes in the film to emphasize how youngsters, parents, educators and others can address issues raised, how to spot behavioral problems and resources available for anyone dealing with the problems the film covers.
Elizabeth created a tool kit that includes the film, course curriculum, Q&A sheets, resources from community organizations, and a list of subject matter professionals available to attend showings here and in other communities. More than two dozen organizations have already requested the kit.
Congratulations to Elizabeth, Television Production Specialist Tom Lloyd, Public Safety Public Relations Manager Todd Dunn and their volunteer colleagues who worked so hard to create a powerful tool to help our community address these issues. The recent tragedy in North Port highlights the need for people to recognize and address these challenges our teens face.
The film is scheduled to show April 17 at the Mid-County Regional Library. For information about how to get a “Choices and Chances” tool kit for organizations to which you belong, contact Elizabeth Tracy at 941-623-1090 or Elizabeth.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tourism writersTwo members of the media representing travel magazines recently visited Charlotte County. Their trips to Florida were arranged by VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s official tourism marketing agency. The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau assisted locally including arranging accommodations, activities and dining.
A writer from a Canadian magazine stayed in Punta Gorda and experienced things to do in Punta Gorda and Englewood. An editor from a major in-flight magazine stayed on Don Pedro Island. Articles from the trips are expected to be published this summer.
Earned editorial coverage promoting Charlotte County as a vacation destination provides a trusted third-party endorsement for potential visitors. Hosting members of the media streamlines their in-destination research making it easier for them to tell our story.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
