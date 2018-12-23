Christmas Songs

Nothing like singing Christmas carols to put you in the holiday spirit. And for all you angry elves, we came up with a handful of cranky carols to help you drown out the incessant good cheer.

(Sung to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock)

Prison cell, prison cell, prison cell block

Prison door pings, and prison soap stings

Stowing and throwing in Russians for fun

Now the prison watch has begun

Prison cell, prison cell, prison cell clock

Prison means crime and prison means time

Chatting and ratting in Bob Mueller’s lair

It’s the POTUS snare

What a trite crime, it’s the right time

To say collude away

Prison cell time can be hell time

So testifying means you better pray

• • •

(Sung to the tune of Silver Bells)

Pretty lake docks, busy beach walks

Stretch for mile after mile

In this state we are dealing with sickness

Children coughing

Tourists gasping

Dead fish pile after pile

And from every scientist you will hear:

Algae kills, algae kills

Deregulation is a pity

Not a thing, can ease the sting

Soon it could be in Tampa Bay

• • •

(Sung to the of Silent Night)

Election night, ballot fright

A voting bomb, nothing’s right

This year’s version, Broward’s gone wild.

Once again Flori’duh is reviled

Won’t this ever cease,

Won’t this ever cease?

• • •

(Sung to the tune of Winter Wonderland)

Voters sang, was he listening

In the Senate, his time’s dwindling

Nelson lost his fight

This was no birthright

Giving him a DC pension plan

Go away is the last word

He’s too grey, is what we heard

His plan was all wrong

Time to move along

Giving him a DC pension plan

• • •

(Sung to the tune of Let it Snow)

Oh the ballpark’s price tag is frightful

But the Rays are so delightful

And since the payroll can’t grow

Who will owe? Who will owe? Who will owe?

The Ybor City plan’s flopping

And Tampa’s sales tax is whopping

Rays won’t put up enough dough

Who will owe? Who will owe? Who will owe?

Will we finally do this right?

Season tickets are below the norm

Will the Rays sneak out some night?

Leaving our kids here to mourn

• • •

(Sung to the tune of Here Comes Santa Claus)

Here come random calls, here come random calls

Causing me cell phone pain

Strangers and con men, and all their fake cheer

Driving me insane

Phone is ringing, bull is slingin’

Swear I’m going to fight

Put it on mute, and close your eyes

More random calls coming tonight

• • •

(Sung to the tune of The Christmas Song)

Koetter’s roasting on an open fire

Jameis flaming him with throws

Football wishes looking sad and too dire

Soon this season will decompose

Everybody knows a fumble and some

Overthrows help to make the season plight

Liquor shots instead of their Bordeaux

No Glazer can find sleep tonight

• • •

(Sung to the tune of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas)

It’s beginning to look a lot like gridlock

Ev’rywhere you go

Taking a drive on 301, is as fast as trying to run

Like sitting ducks in pickup trucks, let’s go!

It’s beginning to look a lot like gridlock

Roads feel like war

And the scariest sight to see is the driver sure to be

Comin’ out a liquor store

Contact John Romano at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

