Nothing like singing Christmas carols to put you in the holiday spirit. And for all you angry elves, we came up with a handful of cranky carols to help you drown out the incessant good cheer.
(Sung to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock)
Prison cell, prison cell, prison cell block
Prison door pings, and prison soap stings
Stowing and throwing in Russians for fun
Now the prison watch has begun
Prison cell, prison cell, prison cell clock
Prison means crime and prison means time
Chatting and ratting in Bob Mueller’s lair
It’s the POTUS snare
What a trite crime, it’s the right time
To say collude away
Prison cell time can be hell time
So testifying means you better pray
• • •
(Sung to the tune of Silver Bells)
Pretty lake docks, busy beach walks
Stretch for mile after mile
In this state we are dealing with sickness
Children coughing
Tourists gasping
Dead fish pile after pile
And from every scientist you will hear:
Algae kills, algae kills
Deregulation is a pity
Not a thing, can ease the sting
Soon it could be in Tampa Bay
• • •
(Sung to the of Silent Night)
Election night, ballot fright
A voting bomb, nothing’s right
This year’s version, Broward’s gone wild.
Once again Flori’duh is reviled
Won’t this ever cease,
Won’t this ever cease?
• • •
(Sung to the tune of Winter Wonderland)
Voters sang, was he listening
In the Senate, his time’s dwindling
Nelson lost his fight
This was no birthright
Giving him a DC pension plan
Go away is the last word
He’s too grey, is what we heard
His plan was all wrong
Time to move along
Giving him a DC pension plan
• • •
(Sung to the tune of Let it Snow)
Oh the ballpark’s price tag is frightful
But the Rays are so delightful
And since the payroll can’t grow
Who will owe? Who will owe? Who will owe?
The Ybor City plan’s flopping
And Tampa’s sales tax is whopping
Rays won’t put up enough dough
Who will owe? Who will owe? Who will owe?
Will we finally do this right?
Season tickets are below the norm
Will the Rays sneak out some night?
Leaving our kids here to mourn
• • •
(Sung to the tune of Here Comes Santa Claus)
Here come random calls, here come random calls
Causing me cell phone pain
Strangers and con men, and all their fake cheer
Driving me insane
Phone is ringing, bull is slingin’
Swear I’m going to fight
Put it on mute, and close your eyes
More random calls coming tonight
• • •
(Sung to the tune of The Christmas Song)
Koetter’s roasting on an open fire
Jameis flaming him with throws
Football wishes looking sad and too dire
Soon this season will decompose
Everybody knows a fumble and some
Overthrows help to make the season plight
Liquor shots instead of their Bordeaux
No Glazer can find sleep tonight
• • •
(Sung to the tune of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas)
It’s beginning to look a lot like gridlock
Ev’rywhere you go
Taking a drive on 301, is as fast as trying to run
Like sitting ducks in pickup trucks, let’s go!
It’s beginning to look a lot like gridlock
Roads feel like war
And the scariest sight to see is the driver sure to be
Comin’ out a liquor store
Contact John Romano at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.
