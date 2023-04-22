At Wednesday’s Punta Gorda City Council meeting, we celebrated the graduation of 14 residents from our Citizen’s Academy. This program is an inside look at government operations that increases transparency and leads to a deeper understanding of the operations of city departments.

The free, eight-session course of interactive classes is designed to provide insight into city government and develop future leaders through well-informed and civically engaged residents.


   

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments