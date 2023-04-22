At Wednesday’s Punta Gorda City Council meeting, we celebrated the graduation of 14 residents from our Citizen’s Academy. This program is an inside look at government operations that increases transparency and leads to a deeper understanding of the operations of city departments.
The free, eight-session course of interactive classes is designed to provide insight into city government and develop future leaders through well-informed and civically engaged residents.
During the eight sessions, participants learned about the role and responsibility of the various city departments and their services to the community. In the first session, participants met with City Council representatives to better understand the council-manager form of government and the challenges council members face.
Members of our City Manager’s Office staff and I discussed the city’s organizational structure and the communication tools used to communicate with residents. The City Clerk’s Office shared information about their role as the custodian of public records. Human Resources provided an overview of the city’s hiring process and opportunities. IT covered the tools it used to protect and manage data in the city.
The Fire Department session involved a presentation highlighting the resources and capabilities of the department. Participants were given hands-on education with fire/EMS tools and gear, including putting out a live fire. The highlight of the evening was a treat to “Fire House Chili” prepared by the Fire Department staff.
The Finance Department’s session focused on the financial responsibilities to the city and services provided by the department. The group also had the opportunity to participate in a solicitation specification interactive exercise conducted by the procurement manager.
The Punta Gorda Police Department staff provided an overview of the Police Department divisions; operations, support services, administrative services, employee development, community services, and the Marine unit functions. The group toured the departments inside the facility. Dispatch provided a demo of the processing of a call received by the 911 system and demos of equipment from the Specialty Teams.
The K9 unit and officer also provided the group with an overview of the training for the K9 officer. The K9 officer was quick to locate the scent. The Police Department also assured the group that the chili provided by the Fire Department is currently under investigation, as cans of Hormel Chili were found in are cycling bin. When presenting to the Citizens Academy, there is always a friendly competition between the two departments.
The Urban Design Division’s session focused on the Urban Design and Zoning/Code Compliance divisions. Participants were informed about each of the division’s roles and responsibilities, as well as the hearing about the Comprehensive Plan Elements, the Land Development Regulations update, and application processing. Participants better understood the part the Punta Gorda city government plays in residents’ quality of life.
The Utilities Department shared an overview of the services provided to the residents. Participants were given a presentation of the Utility Department’s functions and discussed the role of the department divisions and utility organization chart. A presentation highlighting the wastewater plant explained the entire wastewater process. The Water Treatment Plant facility was also featured, which treats and supplies potable water to Punta Gorda utility customers.
Public Works Department hosted the Citizens’ Academy at the Cooper Street campus.The group was provided with an in-depth information-sharing regarding canal statistics, seawall assessments, common causes of seawall failures, and construction methods. Equipment demos followed, including the Vac truck’s use, the Muck truck’s use, sanitation equipment, and pothole filling.
I appreciate each of our participants’ time and attention to learning more about Florida’s Harborside Hometown, Punta Gorda. Applications to participate in the 2024 class will be available in the fall of 2023.
