This week the city of Punta Gorda celebrated the graduation of 16 residents from our Citizen’s Academy. This program is an inside look at government operations that increases transparency and leads to a deeper understanding of the operations of city departments. It is a free, eight-session course of interactive classes designed to provide insight into city government and develop future leaders through well-informed and civically engaged residents.
During the eight sessions, participants learned about the role and responsibility of the various city departments and their services to the community.
In the first session, participants met with City Council representatives to better understand the council-manager form of government and the challenges council members face. Members of our city manager’s office staff and I discussed the city’s organizational structure and the communication tools used to communicate with residents. The city clerk’s office shared information about their role as the custodian of public records. Human Resources provided an overview of the city’s hiring process and opportunities. IT covered the tools it used to protect and manage data in the city.
The Fire Department session involved a presentation highlighting the resources and capabilities of the department. Participants were given hands-on education with fire/EMS tools and gear that included putting out a live fire! Another area of interest was the historic mural painted on the fire house wall. The highlight of the evening was a treat to “Fire House Chili” prepared by the Fire Department staff.
The Finance Department’s session focused on the financial responsibilities to the city and services provided by the department. The group also had the opportunity to participate in a solicitation specification interactive exercise conducted by the procurement manager.
The Police Department session focused on highlighting the resources and capabilities of the department. Participants had the opportunity to tour the different departments with an overview from each department head/employee. Everyone enjoyed the canine skills of Sadie, led by Officer Burga-MPO.
The Urban Design Division’s session focused on the Planning Division, Zoning and Code Compliance Division, Building Division, and Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership. The Urban Design team provided an in-depth informational session surrounding growth, land use, harbor preservation, and infrastructure.
The Utilities Department shared an overview of the services provided to the residents. An in-depth presentation that included Geographic Information Systems (GIS) tools used across the city, including the utility data, delivering data, drone program, ground penetration radar (GPR), and locator balls, was shared with the group. The Water Treatment Plant, and the RO plant hosted operations tours.
Public Works Department hosted the Citizens’ Academy at the Cooper Street campus. The group was provided with an in-depth information-sharing regarding canal statistics, seawall assessments, common causes of seawall failures, and construction methods. Equipment demos followed, including the vac truck’s use, sanitation equipment and pothole filling.
I appreciate each of our participants’ time and attention to learning more about Florida’s Harborside Hometown, Punta Gorda. Applications to participate in the next class will be available in October of 2022.
