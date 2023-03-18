It’s time to talk dollars in a way that makes sense. The budget season is upon us at the city of North Port, and now is the time to make your voice heard.

The city welcomes an open and honest two-way conversation with those we serve. North Port will roll out several opportunities for residents to voice their opinions and priorities for the upcoming budget soon. Your feedback could shape the City Commission’s decisions and make a big difference.


Jerome Fletcher is city manager of North Port.

