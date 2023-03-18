It’s time to talk dollars in a way that makes sense. The budget season is upon us at the city of North Port, and now is the time to make your voice heard.
The city welcomes an open and honest two-way conversation with those we serve. North Port will roll out several opportunities for residents to voice their opinions and priorities for the upcoming budget soon. Your feedback could shape the City Commission’s decisions and make a big difference.
The Commission is holding its first budget workshop March 21. We value, and quite frankly need, the public’s input on decisions being made about how to spend city funds. That’s why we have launched an online Budget Input Tool where residents can “allocate” $100 to which topics they believe are most important — environment, economic development, public safety and more. This tool will remain open and available until Friday, May 12.
You can also get a better sense of how your government is performing by visiting NorthPortFL.gov/Transparency and clicking on the Performance Dashboards. Our team has developed these forward-facing dashboards as a way to visually present the goals for each city department and the measures we are using to track our progress.
While we are grateful we can collect and convey important information online, it’s important to also have in-person opportunities. With that in mind, we’ve set up five different Community Input Budget Meetings in April and May. They are being held in different parts of the city, and in the morning and night to accommodate our working community. All information is available on our website at NorthPortFL.gov/BudgetInput.
Of course, as we move through the public budget workshops, we welcome public comment. The city offers options including online, phone or in-person submission. Find more information on that at NorthPortFL.gov/PublicComment.
North Port is an enthusiastic community, with residents who are not afraid to say what they think about various issues. Please carry that mindset into the budget season and share your thoughts and opinions throughout the process.
Public input is paramount to creating an effective budget. Get involved and show your city what you’re passionate about. We look forward to hearing for you.
