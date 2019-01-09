The Punta Gorda City Council last week approved a four-step noise abatement plan for pickleball play in Gilchrist Park.
Once PicklePlex opens its first 16 courts on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College, the number of courts in Gilchrist Park will be reduced from eight to four.
The city will prohibit parking on the grass on the north side of Retta from Gilchrist to Bayfront Center.
Bids will be received for sound barrier material to be installed at the pickleball courts.
A committee will be formed to look at more long-term solutions to the issue, including relocation of pickleball play to another suitable site in the city.
The council also approved an allocation of $43,000 to provide water and sewer service to the new PicklePlex complex at FSW. These courts will be open to public, and Phase 1 is projected for completion in the February/March time frame.
- At the monthly investors meeting of the Economic Development Partnership, a 2018 year in review was provided to attendees. The 10-year old organization has grown from 50 members last year to 62 starting in 2019. They published an eight-page spread focusing on economic development initiatives in the Charlotte Harbor Business Magazine reaching 50,000 copies. EDP will also become involved in the upcoming 1 percent local option sales tax referendum scheduled for November 2020. Mayor Prafke, Vice Mayor Matthews, Council Member Cummings and I were in attendance.
- Ponce de Leon park redesign — City staff met with Weiler Engineering onsite to initiate the design process including review of existing conditions and location of future amenities.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
