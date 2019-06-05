The Charlotte County Commission recently approved both the construction assessment for the 19 properties in unincorporated Charlotte County that are within the benefited area of Buckley’s Pass, and the interlocal agreement with the city for the Alligator Creek municipal services benefit unit assessment. These two actions coincide with prior Punta Gorda City Council public hearings related to the project. As of May 30, $707,117 has been collected in prepayments.
Today’s agendaThe City Council will consider a special exception request today to allow a Bed and Breakfast Inn, which is not located with the historic district or listed as contributing structure, and will not be owner-occupied, as required by code, at the property located at 751 W. Retta Esplanade.
Staff is recommending approval with the following conditions: all state and local licenses; food service limited to guests purchasing lodging and no advertisement to general public as a restaurant; signage to be a building marker sign only based on code; maximum of eight guest rooms; B&B use is limited to current structures as they exist at time of approval; hours of operation of the pool be limited to certain hours; an employee of the property owner must reside on-site; and no special events open to the public. All of the supporting details to this request can be found at www.ci.punta- gorda.fl.us/govern ment/city-clerk/agendas-minutes.
New billsThe 2019 legislative session created many new bills that impact Florida municipalities. This report will feature these bills, starting with CS/HB 2017 Impact Fees.
The bill prohibits any local government from requiring payment of impact fees any time prior to issuing a building permit. It codifies the requirement for impact fees to bear a rational nexus both to the need for additional capital facilities and to the expenditure of funds collected and to the benefits accruing to the new construction (the “dual rational nexus test”). The bill requires local governments to designate the funds collected by the impact fees for acquiring, constructing, or improving the capital facilities to benefit the new users.
It prohibits impact fees collected by a local government from being used to pay existing debt or to pay for prior approved projects unless such expenditure has a rational nexus to the impact generated by the new construction. Fees charged for water and sewer system connections are excluded from the bill’s requirements. This bill goes into effect on July 1.
Habitat for HumanityThe Habitat for Humanity home for Lan Nguyen and her daughter, located on Virginia Street, was dedicated on May 29. Team Punta Gorda volunteers built this home in just four months. The site for the home was made possible through a land swap with the city.
Sunseeker focusThe Sunseeker resort conducted a series of focus group meetings with members of the community to garner insight into opportunities for economic growth, tourism, branding and having a positive impact in Charlotte County’s future. Mayor Prafke, Vice Mayor Matthews, Council Members Carey and Cummings, the communications manager and I participated in one of the sessions.
Playground DedicationA huge thank you to Stacy Calvino, Mary Jaqueline Atkinson, Julie Price and Betzy Blaustein, and congratulations on the official ribbon-cutting and dedication of the Gilchrist Park playground and mural.
This fabulous group of women rallied supporters and donors to give the children of Punta Gorda the playground of their dreams. The celebration on May 30 celebrated the people who generously supported this project.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His columns appear here on Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta- gorda.fl.us.
