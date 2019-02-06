At today’s Punta Gorda City Council meeting, staff will present the FY 2019-2023 Long-Range Financial Plan, which is divided into four sections: Multi-Year Fiscal Forecasts, Financial Management Policy Overview, Program Costs and Budget Issues.
The report and ensuing conversation initiates the process towards development of the FY 2020 annual budget. The city will present several updates and conversations over the coming months in order to develop a financial plan for final approval in September 2019. The plan can be viewed as part of the agenda packet at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
Buckley’s Pass –- The initial assessment resolution which includes engineer’s opinion of project costs will receive public comment at today’s council meeting. Project highlights are detailed below:
Engineer’s opinion of probable construction cost is $1,956,939, which is an increase of $1,252,048 from the 2015 estimate included in the Boater’s Alliance report. Major factors resulting in the increase are mobilization impacted by contractors being tied up with repairs associated with Hurricane Irma; clear and grub due to increased mangroves area; dredged material handling and getting material to an appropriate containments site; dredging due to increase of width and depth of channel; and seawall construction due to doubling the linear footage of shoreline to be stabilized.
Estimated capital cost including design, permitting, legal, economist, land purchase, advertising and mailing is $2,737,193.
Total project cost including 10 percent estimate of uncollectable and 2.5 percent interest over three-year loan is $3,148,898.
Assessment per water access unit is $983 if paid up front or $399.53 per year if paid over three years.
League of Women Voters – Mayor Prafke, the police chief and communications manager participated in a panel discussion at the League of Women Voters meeting on Jan. 29. The discussion was focused on women in leadership, a time for new visions and approaches.
Citywide Master Plan – Associates from Dover Kohl & Partners spent time in Punta Gorda interviewing key stakeholders, including elected officials, city staff and key community partners as part of the Citywide Master Plan process. Victor Dover also spoke briefly at the TEAM Punta Gorda Annual Meeting about the upcoming charrettes process.
A website that highlights all of steps in the developing the plan can be viewed at www.puntagordamasterplan.com. This site also contains registration information for the charrettes on March 11 and a place to leave comments and provide feedback for the consultants. You can also register by calling the communications manager at (941)-575-3394.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.