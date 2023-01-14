In continuance of the topic of the past few columns, Hurricane Ian, post event analysis by city departments, the focus this week is Urban Design and Public Works.
The Urban Design Department is responsible for the long and short range thinking that shapes the physical form of the city. The Public Works Department is a diverse group of divisions responsible for providing services in the areas of maintenance, construction, operations and engineering support for the city's infrastructure. The two departments work in tandem to complete Capital Improvement Projects in the city.
Urban Design saw impact in its own operations, as staff was displaced from its work area on the third floor of the City Hall Annex, due to roof damage. Temporary operations have been set up in the Council Chambers and two mobile mini trailers. Thankfully, this disruption to the operation did not have a lasting effect thanks to the resilience of the department members.
Urban Design is creating a plan that includes possible fallback locations or locations for the use of mobile mini containers, and coordination for the eventual need for power, water, internet and other necessary items required for operation, in the event a future storm renders office space unusable. The other key takeaway from Urban Design was a need to focus on upgrading technology including exploring investment in satellite phones, emergency communication devices, and redundant internet service for field operations.
Public Works has had a heavy lift post hurricane. Just a little over a week after Ian, and as soon as the landfill was open, the city sanitation residential garbage pick-up routes were reinitiated. Calls and emails have drastically increased for special pick-ups. Post hurricane action plans for sanitation include filling their open positions and making improvements to their pre and post storm operating manuals.
The Canal Maintenance workload has significantly increased. Not just replacing seawalls, but manufacturing panels, answering citizens’ concerns, community outreach, inspecting properties, filling depressions, debris removal, etc. Staff has identified approximately 7.19 miles of damaged seawall; 24 channel markers that need replacement or repair; and significant canal debris. Maintenance crews' first priority will be to manufacture seawall panels, then fill depressions and repair minor wall damage. Project Management staff will replace channel markers and continue to work on wall replacement.
Facilities, parks and grounds all fall under the purview of Public Works. The initial focus in 2023 is safely reopening all city parks and repairing/replacing damaged amenities when given the okay from FEMA and the insurance carrier. Staff will be trained in the safe use of a variety of tools that will be needed in future storm events.
Engineering has been actively engaged in assisting other departments with hurricane repairs and working with residents who have had concerns after the storm. Right of Way has seen a significant increase in workload is resulting in challenges of keeping up with normal division duties while trying to address all of the storm related damages to signs, sidewalks, etc., all while completing the damage assessment to maximize FEMA reimbursement.
Overall we have learned quite a bit from our experiences over the past couple of months.
It is a careful balance taking a look backward and learning from the hurricane, implementing recovery actions, and keeping a focus on our strategic priorities for 2023. Fortunately, we have a clear objective to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
