Annual financial planning for the City of Punta Gorda is an ongoing process. It involves the creation of a long range financial plan including a strategic plan which drives operating budgets, the capital improvement plan with associated operating impact, revenue requirements, and ultimately accounting, monitoring and reporting requirements culminating with the audit and comprehensive annual financial report.
Many of these steps in the process actually happen concurrently. When the City Council returns in January the first order of business will be to focus on the capital improvement plan (CIP).
The CIP is the long-range plan used for the acquisition or construction of capital facilities, projects or significant purchases with a multi-year useful life. The city develops a five-year CIP projection. It is updated annually based on the overall goals and current opportunities as well as funding availability. CIP projects are unique projects that provide improvements or additions such as land, buildings and infrastructure.
The CIP enhances the overall quality of life for residents in the city by improving the physical structures, systems, and facilities that provide services to the community. CIP projects are generally large and expensive, and the assets they install, replace, or rehabilitate will likely be required for decades of public use. A capital need includes, but is not limited to, project types such as bridges, drainage, lighting, parks, pathways, sidewalks, streets and water and wastewater utilities. Capital projects are typically managed in-house by the individual departments. The Finance Department prepares the five-year CIP for City Council by matching project expenditures with anticipated revenues.
Council will hear updates about the progress of current construction projects and discuss future projects. Many, but not all, are multiyear projects. One of the more visible projects to be discussed is the continued enhancements to Gilchrist Park including new parking. Another large visible ongoing project is the seawall repair and installation of new seawalls at Ponce Park. This project protects the shoreline from erosion and is scheduled to be concluded by April.
Nature Park is slated to receive much needed access enhancements including expanded pathways and a rebuilt observation pier. The Historic District east of U.S. 41 has an ongoing project to improve street lighting for the safety of residents. A variety of sidewalk and Complete Street projects are also a part of the CIP update. Purchases of certain public safety vehicles also fall within the CIP. A less visible but highly important project is the wastewater treatment plant expansion necessary to meet the needs of the growing population. As I have mentioned previously, preservation and rehabilitation of the Historic City Hall is a key CIP priority.
Those were just a few of the CIP projects slated to take place over the next five years. A complete overview of all of the projects will be presented Jan. 6 at the 9 a.m. meeting of City Council in the Historic City Hall. Residents are also invited to view the meetings on our YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/y89nq29b. Thank you for your continued interest in the City of Punta Gorda as we continue the work to make it an even better place.
