At the March 15 City Council meeting, the accomplishments of the Finance team were recognized. The city of Punta Gorda’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021, met the requirements to be awarded Government Finance Officers Association (GFAO) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (Certificate Program) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.
The annual financial planning process is a year-round initiative. It is dynamic in nature and requires constant monitoring of internal and external variables. It includes the creation of the Long Range Financial Plan, Capital Improvement Plan and Operating Budget, Strategic Plan, accounting, monitoring and reporting, and the Audit and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
Each year city staff identifies issues that are not in the projected budget but will need to be considered as the next budget is developed. It will come as no surprise that Hurricane Ian recovery tops the list of considerations.
The city is working with our insurance carrier and FEMA for some work that has been completed and other work that is still in process for reimbursements. Much of this work is in addition to existing projects and the normal scheduled workload. Temporary staff and contractors will be needed to complete some of the larger projects. The current FEMA reimbursement percentage for permanent work is 75%. The state generally funds 12.5%, and the city must fund the remaining 12.5%. The city will use reserves as needed for its share.
Inflationary increases of this caliber are another item requiring adjustment in the projected budget. The nation, particularly Southwest Florida, has continued to see inflation increases resulting in higher labor, products, and services costs. Many vendors continue to request increases, and the city works with vendors to request lower increases and provide documentation to support the requests. These types of increases are monitored in case the need turns around and supports moving pricing back to the original or lower cost.
The scarcity of resources is also creating a challenge. Some commodities are seeing a shortage of products or resources, causing delays in projects and causing even higher costs to the vendor, who then passes those costs to the city. These types of cost increases are also monitored for a turnaround in the commodity environment. The city continues to look for additional vendors who may be able to provide the product or resource sooner.
Reopening the Defined Benefit Pension Plan is an issue of great interest for our current employees and could provide a valuable recruitment tool. As a continuation of the review of employee benefits, the consideration of reopening the General Employee Pension Plan is being investigated. As a part of the review, the appropriate multiplier and employee contribution for general employees would be determined. This might involve a one-time election for employees to stay in the defined contribution plan or move to the defined benefit plan.
The city is currently accepting FY2024 Strategic Plan and Budget comments. Input can be emailed to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com. I look forward to sharing the outcomes of the budget process with you in future columns.
