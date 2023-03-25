At the March 15 City Council meeting, the accomplishments of the Finance team were recognized. The city of Punta Gorda’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021, met the requirements to be awarded Government Finance Officers Association (GFAO) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (Certificate Program) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or the main office phone line 941-575-3302.

