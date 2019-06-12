Punta Gorda City staff held a conference call with FEMA and state officials recently regarding mitigation reimbursement progress related to riprap permitting and installation in areas affected by Hurricane Irma.
The city has 109 miles of seawalls and 10.4 miles damaged by Hurricane Irma. There are 9.5 miles of existing riprap along the walls and 0.3 miles impacted by Irma. There are also 640 outfalls in our canal system, and 67 were affected by Irma. FEMA and state officials continue to keep an open mind pertaining to riprap reimbursement.
Buckley’s PassThe city received three bids for construction of the navigational channel. The low bid came in $400,000 under the engineer’s estimate and will be placed on the June 19 City Council agenda for consideration and award. Prepayments to-date total $850,576.
Bed & BreakfastThe City Council approved the special exceptions request for a Bed and Breakfast to be located at 751 W Retta Esplanade. The approval included multiple conditions that must be met, including: licenses, limited food service to lodging guests, signage, a limit of eight rooms, structures included, limited pool hours, employee residing onsite full time, no special events with the exception of a one-time ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Chamber of Commerce, no trailers, recreational vehicles or boats may be parked on the site. Additional conditions such as safety, security, hours, deliveries, lighting and landscaping must also be met.
Master PlanOn June 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the city will have a Citywide Master Plan Preview Community Engagement Event at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. Our Urban Design Senior Planner will be sharing an update of visual images and an overview of ideas from Dover, Kohl & Partners. The intent is to:
• View work in progress images provided by Dover Kohl;
• Understand the impact of proposed ideas;
• Garner feedback for Dover Kohl;
• And get public input on the prioritization of projects.
There is no charge to attend and no need to pre-register.
On AgendaAs part of the next three City Council meetings leading up to the council recess, the following topics will be discussed:
• FY 2020 Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles Canal Maintenance Funds budget proposals.
• FY 2020 Community Redevelopment Agency budget proposal.
• FY 2020 General Fund budget update and setting of not-to-exceed millage rate.
• FY 2020 lot mowing and canal maintenance tentative assessments.
• Fair Share impact fee study results.
• Pickleball Committee fact-finding study.
• Hounds on Henry small dog area expansion.
• Ponce Park utility upgrade.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His columns appear here on Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta- gorda.fl.us.
