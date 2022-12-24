As we join with our family and friends during the holiday season, we have much to be thankful for. Our daily lives have returned to a semblance of normal again. Holiday celebrations have taken place.
The Christmas tree is lit and playing music in the downtown. Many of our businesses that provide holiday experiences were able to reopen and allow for continued family traditions.
In the days after Hurricane Ian, things that we usually take for granted, such as running water, electricity, and sewer services, were the most critical focus for the local government and our partners. Fortunately, most of us had those services restored within a week or so. Finding a source of fuel and food also became a challenge that occupied our thoughts. As we dug out our homes and businesses, the seemingly endless piles of debris added to the hurricane-induced stress. The loss of internet and phone services further exacerbated frustrations.
We suffered losses that impacted our community. The Bayfront Center, once a hub for many community activities, was destroyed, and the building needs to be taken down. KiddieLand at Gilchrist Park remains closed due to damage caused to the play structures. Businesses also suffered substantial damages that impacted their ability to operate.
The community has come together to help those in need. United at Work, a program of the United Way of Charlotte County, was established to assist employees of Charlotte County businesses with unmet needs that are identified after other funds have been depleted or are no longer available. FEMA resources and staff are available in the county to help residents recover from their losses. Coadfl.org is also fundraising to assist families in need, and even the FWC has a Vessel Turn-in Program (VTIP) for residents to surrender unwanted vessels so that they can be removed.
With each passing day, we make it closer to a better version of Punta Gorda.
Our debris hauler completely finished both vegetative and construction and demolition debris as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. One-hundred-eighty-thousand-three-hundred cubic yards of debris was removed from the right of way between Oct. 5 and Dec. 12. Sanitation resumed the clamshell collection of residential loose yard waste piles Dec. 12. Residents can request the special pick-up by calling the Public Works Department 941-575-5050 or completing the online web request at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/public-works/sanitation.
The stormy day of Sept. 28 changed the landscape in Southwest Florida and the city government’s day-to-day operations. Our employees have rallied and taken on additional responsibilities as everything from business registrations to building permits, and park cleanups are at an increased volume.
Our staff meetings are now focused on insurance claims, upcoming FEMA meetings, and all the documentation required for the claims process. We are further in tune and connected with the happenings in Tallahassee as our Legislature introduces new programs to assist municipalities and residents with storm recovery.
I am thankful for our city residents who have been kind and patient through the beginning of the recovery process, and those helping us through the recovery process. I feel the frustration of those waiting for answers regarding damage to their property. We will continue advocating for the needs of the residents of Punta Gorda.
