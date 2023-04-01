Each year in tandem with the budget development, a strategic plan is created to direct city resources to achieve our vision of preserving our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
Based on input received from residents City Council has established five strategic priorities: financial/economic sustainability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life.
Long-term financial/economic sustainability is a critical component to the ultimate success of the community. It means providing valued public service as efficiently as possible to enhance the economic well-being of our residents. Long-term financial sustainability can only be achieved when recurring revenue and expenses are aligned.
The city is well connected by excellent access to two major roads, notably I-75 and U.S. 41, and Punta Gorda Airport. The community’s diversity and mix of income levels provide a range of tastes for the business community to serve. Diversity also results in a variety of housing options for prospective residents and provides the community with an array of talents to draw on.
The downtown and waterfront areas enhance the city’s economic environment. The success of its business sector is through a combination of economic and business development.
Economic development involves the recruitment and retention of high-skill, high-wage diversified industry. Diversified industry means companies that bring wealth to a community by exporting their goods and services to customers outside the local market and do not rely on the local economy for income.
Business development encourages a variety of small businesses, retail stores, restaurants, entertainment centers, medical facilities, and service-oriented firms within a city’s boundaries, compatible with the demands and desires of the community. Traditionally, business development is market-driven, based on population and household demand, and generally occurs by developers and private property owners marketing to fill planned and existing retail and office space.
Its premise is that local entrepreneurs and public/private strategies create the environment that can bring economic growth to a community through jobs, increased revenues, a vibrant business sector, and healthy life attributes. It focuses on growing and nurturing local businesses that can create spin-off businesses and employment rather than hunting for large corporations outside the area.
To achieve financial and economic stability, the City Council has set the following goals:
• Continue best management practices in financial planning and appropriate reserves policies to reach the national standard of 16.7% by increasing reserves by 0.5% or more per year.
• Identify sustainable spending policies and appropriate technologies to support business operations through operational audits and investments in new technology that connect the city with the community.
• Strengthen and diversify the city’s tax base to increase the commercial base through annexation by annexing a minimum of three properties per year over the next five years.
• Support Charlotte County’s efforts to facilitate and nurture high-priority economic development projects through monthly one-on-one meetings with Council and city manager.
• Ensure the competitiveness of Punta Gorda’s business climate through continuous participation in the Economic Development Partnership, Punta Gorda and Charlotte County Chambers of Commerce and conducting studies as needed.
• Enhance workforce development and diversity of city staff through intentional succession planning and investment in employee training programs.
• Encourage strategic commercial development by implementing new Land Development Regulations and codes.
As we continue to work through the fiscal year 2024 strategic planning process, we encourage feedback and new ideas from residents. Input can be sent to thecitymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com email address.
