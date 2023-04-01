Each year in tandem with the budget development, a strategic plan is created to direct city resources to achieve our vision of preserving our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.

Based on input received from residents City Council has established five strategic priorities: financial/economic sustainability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or the main office phone line 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments