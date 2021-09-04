The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity administers a grant program entitled the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Program. This grant provides funding to units of general local government to implement innovative, collaborative, multi-jurisdictional, or large-scale mitigation activities. These must reduce previously identified hazard risks for local communities to withstand emergency-related challenges better.
The regional investments include, but are not limited to, upgrading of water, sewer, solid waste, communications, energy, transportation, health and medical, and other public infrastructure projects that meet fiscal criteria. The City of Punta Gorda is applying for funding for the Boca Grande Storm Water Mitigation Project and the Historic Street Bricking and Utility Project.
The Boca Grande project aims to increase community resiliency and provide necessary flood control and water quality treatment of storm water runoff from the Boca Grande neighborhood in the city of Punta Gorda. The district currently experiences flooding, and the drainage conveyance system does not now provide a formal measure of water quality treatment.
Drainage from this area ultimately outfalls to Charlotte Harbor. Charlotte Harbor and surrounding coastal regions could benefit from the project’s treatment of impairments such as Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Chlorophyll A, reduction of heavy metals and petroleum products.Direct services provided to citizens once the storm water conveyance is constructed include improved life, health, and safety due to flooding reduction. Safer mode for transportation as the streets will not be underwater, reduction of property damage and protection from roadway deterioration, reduction of pollutants, improved water quality, and protection of the environment with the removal of contaminants entering State water resources.
The city’s second project seeking funding through the grant program is entitled the Historic Street Bricking and Utility Project. The project neighborhood encompasses four city blocks in the Historic District. The Punta Gorda City Council adopted a resolution in 1988 to re-establish the local brick streets through renovation and restoration. The Community Redevelopment Area Plan has identified the streets as part of a vision to preserve the feel of the historic coastal downtown area.
The streets are designated to be maintained as forever, “brick streets.” The historic streets lined with antique brick that are the grant assistance application are portions of Palm, Chasteen Street, and Gill Street. These streets have failing subsurface utilities – water and sewer, roadway depressions, and lack sidewalks or non-ADA compliant walkways.
This Historic District neighborhood is subject to tidal waters, high water tables, and flooding. The flooding leads to the potential for environmental concerns related to failing sanitary lines, potential water contamination, or other safety concerns to the general public in residential neighborhoods. Furthermore, there is the possible contamination of the pristine estuary of Charlotte Harbor. The bricking of streets is a valuable tool in flood control. Brick streets offer a porous surface. The roads will have a layer of filtration rock with loosely spaced-bricks over the top. The bricks allow for better drainage than an asphalt or concrete alternative.
These projects are a part of almost $10 million worth of grant applications the city has submitted this fiscal year. To learn more about the projects or provide comments, please visit https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/legal-notices before Sept. 10, 2021.
