Citizen advisory boards and committees, to which the City Council makes appointments, are an integral part of the governmental process in the city of Punta Gorda. The citizens who serve on these various boards and committees have an interest or experience in the area of service, and the necessary expertise to accomplish the goals and objectives of the specific advisory group.
Several of these boards and committees are seeking volunteers to serve.
The Utility Advisory Board has three regular seats available. The board meets monthly on the fourth Monday at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers. City residency is required to serve on this seven-member board. Members serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two terms. The board makes recommendations to City Council with regard to, but not limited to, revisions to the utility construction standards, alleged billing discrepancies, rates, and review of utility drawings and specifications.
The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) has two alternate positions available. This board makes recommendations to City Council on variances to City Code. BZA meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers. City residency is required for this seven-member board with two alternate members. Volunteers serve three-year terms, with a maximum of three terms or partial term plus two more terms. Financial disclosure is required.
The Building Board (BB) has two regular seats available. The board meets the fourth Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers. City residency is not required for this seven-member board with two alternate members. Volunteers serve three year-terms, with a maximum of three terms. Four members must be involved with the building industry and three members must be consumer advocates who are not, nor ever have been, involved with building industry.
The board makes recommendations to City Council on the minimum qualifying requirements for obtaining certificates of competency in the various construction trades and the fees for same. It periodically reviews and holds public hearings on all building, electrical, plumbing, housing, gas, fire prevention and other related codes. Reviews enforcement of all codes relating to construction standards and acts as condemnation board in matters of violation of minimum standards. The BB also hears alleged complaints against contractors.
Members are also sought for two alternate seats on the Code Enforcement Board. It meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers. City residency required to serve on the seven-member board with two alternate members. Members serve three-year terms, with a maximum of three terms OR partial term plus two more terms. Financial disclosure is required.
As information, all meetings, including City Council meetings, will be temporarily relocated to the Military Heritage Museum while Historic City Hall is under construction.
If you have an interest in serving in any of the available seats, please fill out the online application at https://tinyurl.com/56ev8xe2 or give the Punta Gorda City Clerk’s Office a call at 941-575-3369. Together, we will continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.