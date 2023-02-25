The Utilities Department is planning a necessary upgrade for our utility customers.
The city’s plant evaluation study identified significant hydraulic and infrastructure limitations in the plant’s ability to achieve the permitted plant capacity. It was determined in the study that there is a possibility that the current infrastructure cannot pass high sewage flows without backing up over the upstream weirs without the use of on-site effluent ponds.
The proposed project makes improvements and additions to the Punta Gorda Wastewater Treatment Plant (WwTP) located at 30999 Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Wastewater Treatment Plant is located on approximately 884 acres of leased property owned by the Florida Fish and Wildlife. The property is within the jurisdiction of Charlotte County and is zoned ES.
The city of Punta Gorda operates the WwTP under FDEP permit no. FLA118371. For this project, the city has obtained its Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Environmental Resource permit forStormwater improvements and its FDEP permit for the plant improvements. The WwTP has served the city and the surrounding area since 1984 in this location.
The current WwTP has a permitted capacity of 4 million gallons per day (MGD) to serve the citizens of Punta Gorda and the surrounding area within the City Utility franchise area. The city authorized CDM Smith to design and permit the improvements and additions to restore the WwTP to the 4 MGD permitted capacity. These additions and enhancements are consistent with the use and operation of the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The additions and improvements are well within the setbacks from the lease boundary and current plant operations area. The upgrades will not impact vacant or uncleared land. The project area of these improvements and additions is located on an existing sodded area already maintained by the WwTP. The improvements are not for additional plant capacity but more efficient use to achieve its permitted capacity without violations and higher quality effluent.
The project limits are within FEMA flood zone X. There are several areas of Flood Zone A on the property that are not present in the project area of these improvements. This use is consistent with the Future Land Use Map designation of Public Lands and Facilities.
The plant is staffed 16 hours daily using two shifts (7-3 & 3-11) Monday through Friday. There are 11 employees on the day shift and three on the evening shift. There are two employees on each shift during the weekends. No staffing changes are planned for the improvements.
Therefore, the number of traffic trips to and from the site will not be impacted. The WwTP is secured by a fence and gate that requires a code or admittance into the area. The structures added in the proposed improvement are not occupied and therefore do not require additions to the current parking facilities.
This project does not require residents of the Ranchettes or surrounding areas to hook up to city sewer and water. The expansion and improvements will not be detrimental to the surrounding land uses. It does not mean more sludge will be applied to land. In fact, it does nothing but improve the efficiency of plant operations and improve effluent quality.
Punta Gorda operates and maintains the Wastewater Treatment Plant per the Florida Department of Environmental Regulations. This necessary infrastructure endeavor will preserve our small- town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
