The Utilities Department is planning a necessary upgrade for our utility customers.

The city’s plant evaluation study identified significant hydraulic and infrastructure limitations in the plant’s ability to achieve the permitted plant capacity. It was determined in the study that there is a possibility that the current infrastructure cannot pass high sewage flows without backing up over the upstream weirs without the use of on-site effluent ponds.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

