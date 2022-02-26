Successful studies and construction in Punta Gorda involve the collaboration of multiple departments to handle everything from securing vendors, implementing contracts,and designing the project to construction.
The city’s Procurement Division provides purchasing and contracting services supporting ongoing city-wide operations while ensuring the city maximizes its return on purchases and complies with federal, state, and city policies. The Public Works Department is another vital component of city projects. The department is a diverse group of divisions responsible for providing maintenance, construction, operations, and engineering support for the city’s infrastructure. Projects often originate in Urban Design. The Urban Design Division is responsible for the long and short-range thinking that shapes the city’s physical form.
A sampling of our Procurement Department’s projects includes securing a construction manager at Risk (CMAR) for the wastewater treatment plant expansion. The selected CMAR company will provide services for constructing the wastewater treatment plant. Procurement is also working on securing services for the Herald Court sewer replacement. For this project, the city of Punta Gorda desires to contract with a qualified professional engineering firm for planning, design, permitting, and construction services necessary to replace existing gravity main and gravity services at Herald Court.
Another major undertaking is a Classification and Compensation Study. The study intends to update the city’s pay plan to attract qualified applicants for employment in all classifications, retain experienced and skilled employees in all classifications, ensure internal and external pay equity, and accomplish these objectives within the responsible budgetary parameters. Marina maintenance projects are also procured to insure safe docking areas. Additionally, the Procurement Department works on many projects and several initiatives for the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program.
Urban Design continues to work on the City Land Development Regulations (LDRs). The LDRs contain specific development standards for private properties within the city. Things like setbacks, building height, types of uses, and similar standards are outlined in various zoning classifications ranging from Environmental Preserve to City Center. The LDRs also contain specific requirements for parking, landscaping, architecture, and administrative processes and procedures. The first draft of the proposed changes to the LDRs/Form-Based Code for Article 3 — Zoning Regulating Districts and Article 7- Architectural Provisions will be presented at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. The Historic City Hall refurbishment project is also a key priority for Urban Design.
Public Works has several ongoing projects of note. The final phase of Harborwalk West,which includes constructing on-street parking, parking lot improvements, and site furnishings, is readying to commence construction. Nature Park will see a new Serenity Garden complete with a new walkway, benches, and a bicycle rack. The Punta Gorda Isles Green Thumbs have partially funded this project.
Finally, the Boca Grande project to resolve flooding and improve water quality treatment continues making progress. The project is currently in the design and permitting phase. It is anticipated that the engineering consultant will submit the Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) Application to the Southwest Florida Water Management District by the end of the month. Construction is estimated to commence in 12 to 18 months.
These are just a few interdepartmental projects and initiatives that the staff is currently completing. If you have ideas for future initiatives for the City Council to consider integrating into the strategic plan, please email your suggestions to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com. Together we will preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.”
