The Strategic Plan is used to set the overall goals for the city, provide direction to city departments, and create the basis for each year’s annual budget. The plan provides a tool for more effective and economical operations and demonstrates to the public that careful consideration has been given to the future development and direction of the organization. The plan also provides a realistic view of the expectations for the organization and community at-large.
City Council has spent considerable time developing and approving a framework that reflected a shift to an outcomes-based annual plan. The framework continues to serve as the strategic operational plan annually. The missions, vision and value reflect the learning that was acquired as a result of the citywide Master Plan process as well as strategic planning public input sessions. Components of the master planning efforts, such as the rewrite of the Comprehensive Plan, rewrite of the Land Development Regulations, and developing Form Based Codes are a part of the near-term planning that will guide the overall look and feel of the city.
I have asked each of the department and division leaders for the city to forecast their needs to meet the goals and objectives of long-term plans. This includes developing a clear understanding of operating impact for each Capital Improvement Project, staffing needs, and equipment needs. This internal strategic planning process positions the city to better understand the revenue needs over time to maintain the assets of the city and enhance programming provided to the community. The results are used to create a business plan that communicates to the City Council how Council’s vision for the city will be pushed forward over the next three years. It also provides residents with a clear picture of how city services will be enhanced over the course of time.
One of the first steps to developing the budget each year is the Capital Improvement Projects program update. This update delineates the projects that are worked on in a given fiscal year. It includes strategic objectives, periodic status reports that highlight progress to date, funding and timelines for completion. The 1 % Sales Tax projects are prioritized by City Council and scheduled over a six-year plan. Studies such as those focusing on Septic to Sewer, Seawall Methods, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant are also key drivers of planning.
In FY2022 as part of the planning process each of the departments and divisions will undertake a comprehensive look at the internal policy that governs the work within each of theareas. This will aid in the identification of areas where the city can increase efficiencies and value to the residents.
The planning process also includes input from residents. A one hour public input session for strategic planning will be held in conjunction with the March 16th City Council meeting. I also invite you to email any comments you have regarding future plans and priorities for the City of Punta Gorda to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com. Through proper planning for the future we will achieve our mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
