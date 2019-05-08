The city of Punta Gorda has received its third payment from FEMA and the state to reimburse expenses related to seawall restoration from Hurricane Irma. The $3.6 million payments now brings the total reimbursement to-date to $13.1 million.
• The Punta Gorda City Council recently approved two contract amendments for the Ponce Park redesign. One is to evaluate the condition of the seawall, fishing pier and boardwalk and recommend repairs as necessary. The second amendment is to evaluate whether to move forward with application for a letter of map revision that, if successful, will result in the wildlife center and park restroom facilities being moved out of the velocity zone thereby decreasing construction costs.
• The Friends of Gilchrist Park Playground will host a ribbon cutting for the playground murals on May 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the playground restroom area. The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society will hold a ribbon-cutting on Jun. 20 at 5 p.m. for the Tails from the Harbor mural under the U.S. 41 southbound bridge.
• Construction bids are out and due back at the end of May for Buckley’s Pass. Staff will evaluate bids received and place on a future council agenda. In addition, as of May 2, the city has received $251,387 in pre-payments of the assessment.
• Staff met with representatives of the Vietnam Memorial Wall group to refine cost estimates for Phase II improvements within the park — parking and streetscape, honor walk, mural wall plaza, Purple Heart memorial, donors’ plaza and gazebo ceremonial plaza. City Council will consider timing and funding at its May 15 meeting.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His columns appear here on Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
