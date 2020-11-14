This week the City of Punta Gorda was honored to receive second place in the 2020 Digital Cities Survey hosted by the Center for Digital Government for cities up to 75,000 in population. It was the highest ranking for any Florida city in this category, and up from an eighth place finish in 2019. The survey recognizes cities using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more.
At the heart of all of our technology resources is the direct connection to our residents. Citizen engagement is shared across all levels and departments of the city. Each area is empowered to add their own content, develop new strategies to use digital tools to drive citizen engagement and reach their intended audiences. The city manager’s office works closely with the individual departments to help them reach their outreach goals.
Examples of this in 2020 included a Virtual Town Hall webinar held in June. All departments and the City Council participated in using this technology to reach and interact with residents. Another example of technology being utilized in city government are the customized surveys created by the Urban Design Department to fuel the City Wide Master Plan, Comprehensive Plan, Sign Code and Parks and Recreation Master Plan with resident ideas and feedback on proposed enhancements to the community.
Emergency communications regarding the health and safety of our residents was also a key digital focus this year. The creation of a COVID-19 microsite has been very effective for providing residents with up to date credible information regarding COVID-19. Success is reflected in the 45,000 page views of the COVID-19 microsite.
The emergency public notification system Alert Punta Gorda was also launched in 2020. It allows the City of Punta Gorda to contact the entire community or to target specific areas in case of an emergency or for urgent situations that require the public’s immediate attention such as natural disasters, man-made disasters, search and rescue situations, sexual offender alerts, etc. This is especially valuable in storm situations like what we experienced with Eta this past week. Sign up is available at https://bit.ly/2U9HYOm.
We are continuing to innovate and develop new ways to get residents the information needed, and to answer questions as quickly and easily as possible. Watch for an announcement regarding a new tool the city is implementing to communicate with residents that uses a mobile phone’s regular messaging service as a way for residents to relay information to the city. This tool will make it easier to report issues, find information and request permits.
Being recognized by the Center for Digital Government is an honor and connects directly to key values of the city for maintaining a culture of community engagement, teamwork, partnerships, transparency, respect, customer service and stewardship. Our goal is to continue making government efficient, effective and responsive. The city is working hard to earn the number one spot in 2021.
Overall, all of this technology is great, but it doesn’t replace the value of a real conversation. I have had the pleasure of speaking directly with many residents already and invite you to call me directly with any questions or feedback you wish to share at 941-575-3302. Your opinion is important and helps provide valuable perspectives to help guide decision making and enhance our community.
Greg Murray is city manager of Punta Gorda.
