As with many employers in Charlotte County, the City of Punta Gorda is actively seeking qualified individuals to join our team. From entry-level to highly skilled positions, the city provides an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of residents. While municipal service isn’t the easiest profession, it is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding.
In our Utilities Department, we seek an AMI Technician I as a skilled technical position responsible for monitoring, maintaining, and repairing automatic meter infrastructure systems. Also, in Utilities, we are seeking a Utilities Plant Operator C, a skilled and licensed technical position responsible for the proper plant operation and monitoring of the treatment process of a water treatment plant. Utilities is also seeking a utilities maintenance worker I in water distribution, a skilled laborer position responsible for the construction, maintenance, and repair of water distribution facilities and systems. The Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators (A, B, C) are continuously recruited for an eligibility pool.
In the Urban Design Department, a building inspector — single license employee is sought, a highly-skilled technical position responsible for performing a variety of tasks associated with advanced technical building inspection and preliminary plans examining work to enforce building codes, regulations, and ordinances for residential and commercial construction.
Urban Design is also seeking either a Planner I or Planner II. If hired as a Planner I, the position is an entry-level planning position that assists in current and long-range urban planning efforts, including land development review and analysis and planning studies supporting new and updated programs and regulations. Planner II is an advanced professional planning position responsible for researching and analyzing technical data in city planning. Performs professional and technical work developing, researching, data collection, mapping, and maintaining public planning studies and programs on land use, zoning, conservation, housing, transportation, population, coastal management, historic preservation and other areas of comprehensive planning activities.
Public Works is seeking an entry-level laborer position responsible for maintaining, repairing, or replacing seawalls and related structures within the PGI and BSI canal maintenance districts. Also available is a landscape technician position, a skilled laborer responsible for daily maintenance of parks, medians, municipal properties, cul-de-sacs, and streetscape. A Right of Way Maintenance Worker I is available as an entry-level laborer responsible for labor specific tasks and a wide variety of road construction maintenance operations work.
Punta Gorda will participate in the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Career Source Southwest Florida, job fair at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. City staff from various departments will be on hand to talk about the open positions with potential candidates. If you can’t make the job fair, more information about employment opportunities is available by visiting www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/human- resources/employment- opportunities.
