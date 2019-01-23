Vice Mayor Matthews met with the police chief and command staff recently to discuss a resurrection of the Neighborhood Watch program. As there have been reports of various incidents occurring across our area in the past couple of weeks, we discussed how we might be able to get the program back up and running.
It was decided that we would reach out to residents in the city limits to see who might be interested in serving as block captains for the program, which would be for information sharing with neighbors to keep everyone safe, and would not involve any intervention or interaction on the part of residents in stopping crimes.
If you would have any interest in learning more about this or participating as a block captain for your area, please email Lt. Justin Davoult at jdavoult@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Explorepuntagorda.com – A number of positive news stories have been written about the Punta Gorda area over the past couple of months. A new section has been created on explorepuntagorda.com to highlight these accolades and accomplishments.
Pickleball committee – At its Jan. 16 meeting, City Council approved formation of a committee to develop long-term solutions for pickleball play in Punta Gorda. The committee will consist of seven members – one from each council district, two at-large pickleball players and must be city residents. The process to apply to be on such a committee will be advertised shortly.
Help for those affected by federal government shutdown – The city has implemented a program similar to Charlotte County Utilities for unpaid federal employees affected by the federal government shutdown. It will allow these property owners to defer payment on their water and wastewater bill until one month after a federal budget is approved.
Anyone seeking to participate in the program should visit the city’s billing and collections office at 126 Harvey St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Bring your current pay stub or federal identification card. Unpaid federal employees who are a tenant of a property owner, may qualify with authorization from the customer. For more information, call (941) 639-2528, or email pgcollections@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
