The Punta Gorda City Council has set its legislative priorities for 2022. The legislative priorities focus on the areas of public safety, water quality, and economic development. All of the initiatives positively impact the residents of the city.
In the area of public safety, the Punta Gorda Police Department seeks to enhance the Veterans Crisis Assistance Team (VCAT). This project will allow our team to support a licensed mental health clinician as part of our response team with future grant funding anticipated. The project will also provide recovery kits for homeless veterans, printing costs, VCAT challenge coins, help funding for shelter and transportation, along with a wrap for a patrol vehicle. The estimated cost to help the City of Punta Gorda fund the VCAT is $64,480. The second public safety project invests in a training structure to serve both the Punta Gorda Police and Fire departments. The tower training structure would allow the fire department to meet the Insurance Service Organization’s required 228 hours of annual fire-related training. A multi-story training structure would enable both departments to conduct a variety of necessary training scenarios.
The estimated cost to fund a new Training Structure is $175,000. Water quality is an issue that impacts every resident of Punta Gorda. The first project is phase one of a new central sewer collection system in the Charlotte Park area to replace the aging septic systems and improve water quality. The sewer system would allow the City of Punta Gorda to provide wastewater collection and treatment services to Charlotte Park and increase water quality in Charlotte Harbor. The project’s construction cost is estimated at $24,534,535 plus additional fees such as surveying, easements, legal services, and construction engineering and inspection.
We request assistance for this regional water quality initiative of $5.5 million to allow for design and 50% construction. This will then require approximately $11,000 per ERU as a remaining assessment. The full report is available upon request. The city is also seeking for a wastewater force main extension along Riverside Drive. The project provides wastewater service to a new development and the potential to connect four existing mobile home park communities along Riverside Drive currently using on-site treatment systems. The cost is approximately $941,328 at 75% required from the city without contingency. This project would again help increase water quality in Charlotte Harbor, tie into state initiatives for point-source elimination, and is cost-effective due to a public/private partnership for construction of the asset.
Finally, the city seeks the delegation’s assistance with obtaining flexible funding for necessary infrastructure investments to create development-ready sites for business in the downtown core, in the Historic District (particularly east of U.S. 41), the U.S. 17 corridor east of Cooper Street, U.S. 41 south of downtown, and the Jones Loop area of Punta Gorda. The cost is $1 million. This funding will allow for currently vacant yet critical sites that have specific infrastructure or environmental issues to be supported to make development feasible and help increase the city’s tax base with additional commercial growth.
The legislative assistance requested will help us to work to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.