April was a busy month for the City of Punta Gorda. The progress of the city continues to move forward with each passing month. I’ll highlight a few of the projects that have been recently completed or are currently underway.
The Punta Gorda Fire Department partnered with the residents of the Fountain Court community by assisting them with their annual smoke detector maintenance. They performed smoke detector services at a total of 25 units consisting of 107 smoke detector battery change outs. This a service that the fire department offers to its residents to help reduce fall risks for those who are not able to climb ladders. This is just one of many programs our fire department offers to help keep our community the best place to live in the south.
The Public Works division has had the street rebricking on Palm Avenue completed. This project restored the historic bricks between Chasteen Street to McGregor Street to maintain the high quality community character of the city. The division also had Madrid Boulevard warranty work completed including the placement of thermoplastic striping. Herald Court Center is looking a bit brighter at night due to the replacement of 28 light fixtures. Significant progress is also being made on the Historic District Infrastructure Project East of U.S. 41. Seventy-one lights are being converted to LED and 30 new LED lights are being installed.
The Utilities Division is seeking City Council approval of a developer’s agreement with LP Promotions, LLC for a Riverside Drive force main extension project. The force main extension is needed by the developer to construct a RV park named Palm Breeze Resort. The force main project is designed to provide wastewater service to the developer’s project and also to four existing mobile home park communities along Riverside Drive currently using on-site treatment plants. There is considerable advantage to the city when a developer designs and constructs the facility, and the transfers it to the city upon completion. The agreement is seeking for the city to fund 75% of cost as the developer’s flow is approximately 25% of the total project flows, with the developer also designing and installing the infrastructure.
The Urban Design Department is continuing to solicit stakeholder input regarding form based code implementation in the city. The presentations that were led by representatives of Dover, Kohl and Partners, LLC can be viewed at www.puntagordamasterplan.com. Whether you attended the workshop or watched the video, we encourage you to participate in the community exercises to help stay informed on the basic framework of the new code.
All of these projects and the many more that are currently underway reflect the values of the city including maintaining a culture of community engagement, teamwork, partnerships, transparency, respect, customer service and stewardship. Sustaining pride in Punta Gorda’s history, well-preserved historical areas and natural resources is of paramount importance. This highlights the necessity of infrastructure maintenance and improvements as well as service enhancements as we move through our budget process.
Supporting and promoting local businesses and creating a high level of openness for the fair and equitable treatment of all residents is an ultimate goal as we look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Punta Gorda.
