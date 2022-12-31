As we wrap up 2022, the city of Punta Gorda is taking the time to learn from the situations caused by Hurricane Ian. Each department of the city has engaged in creating an after-action report.
I’ll highlight some key learnings and statistics surrounding the storm.
The Utilities Department had to take the water distribution system down on Sept. 28, mainly from large leaks on private property, such as can happen with uprooted trees. Ninety percent of customers had water service restored by the end of the day on Sept. 29. For future storms, crews will isolate water mains in wooded areas before the weather event. Water Distribution will also make it part of their recovery standard operating procedure to isolate large communities fed by master meters to help with water loss. Crews will slowly open valves and let the private system fill, and if there are numerous leaks, the system will be turned off until the leaks are repaired.
Additional lessons learned include the need to have non-perishable foods available to provide meals and water for employees. Our Utilities Director, Neil Peters, shared the following observation, “The resiliency of the employees is something that will never cease to amaze me. The majority of these employees had significant damage to their own homes, and still, they were here assisting in getting the City of Punta Gorda back on its feet.”
The Punta Gorda Police Department conducted a comprehensive after-action review. Key findings include the need for a safe shelter location with supplies to house staff during the storm.
Also identified is the need for better preparation for critical communication redundancy. Cell or satellite phones that can be switched among the various carriers are needed. Additional message boards are necessary for communicating essential information to the public. Almost 5,000 telephone calls were received or made by our dispatchers from Sept. 27, through Oct. 3. In comparison, dispatchers handled just over 3,000 for the entire month of August.
Chief Pam Davis shared, “I was very proud of all our personnel and the sacrifices they made while ensuring our citizens were as safe as possible, but I am most proud of our dispatchers. They were placed under a tremendous amount of stress during the hurricane. They had to handle all the 911 calls for the county and, in some cases, other counties. They had to speak to people who were in fear for their lives because their homes were being destroyed. This was being done while our staff members were also worried about their own families and homes. They were phenomenal during the entire hurricane deployment.”
Our Human Resources Department has had to shift focus to mitigation and risk management. Thus far, damages totaling more than $11 million to city facilities have been found. Key learnings include the need for storm shelters for employees and their families that shouldn’t be alone. There is also the need to have manual processes ready if technology fails and strong connections with non-profits before the storm.
Human Resources Manager, Jeff Payne, noted the necessity of the following, “Most importantly, stress patience with everyone. Recovery from the storm takes time. Processes improve over time, but it still takes months.”
These are just a few examples of the learning and thoughts of our management team post Hurricane Ian. I’ll share the results of other departments’ evaluations in future columns. We will continue our efforts to recover, and to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
