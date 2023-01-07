The after-action reports from our department heads continue to provide critical insight for the future. The Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD) and the City Clerk’s Office provide different but essential services for our community. The reflections of their respective leaders help shape priorities for storm readiness.

Fire Chief Holden Gibbs leads our emergency management team. He saw that Hurricane Ian provided a significant opportunity to test procedures and processes that were in place. As a result, the PGFD has adjusted the department’s Hurricane Policy Standard Operating Procedures.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray atcitymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments