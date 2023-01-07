The after-action reports from our department heads continue to provide critical insight for the future. The Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD) and the City Clerk’s Office provide different but essential services for our community. The reflections of their respective leaders help shape priorities for storm readiness.
Fire Chief Holden Gibbs leads our emergency management team. He saw that Hurricane Ian provided a significant opportunity to test procedures and processes that were in place. As a result, the PGFD has adjusted the department’s Hurricane Policy Standard Operating Procedures.
PGFD members knew that plans must be adaptable as Ian’s landfall location became apparent. Chief Gibbs explained the storm’s impact: “We staff our fire stations and run emergency calls until the very last minute when it is no longer safe to drive on the roads. Our employees can also not ride the storm out with their families, so additional stressors are involved while ensuring our community here in Punta Gorda is being cared for. After the storm, the real work begins.
“Our crews were tasked with initial damage assessment and road clearing so that emergency vehicles could gain access to all the holding 911 calls that took place during the storm. This process takes several hours on little to no sleep.” In 2023 PGFD will focus on continued relationship-building with local, state, and federal contacts, as well as applying for a SAFER grant to help fund additional positions within the department. Other first responder shelter sites need to be identified, and the Emergency Operations Center must be improved.”
Chief Gibbs summed up the experience by sharing his thoughts regarding the overall response, “we saw again that working as a team, we can accomplish anything. It was astonishing to see how well all city employees pulled together to help get the city back and running so quickly. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team.”
The City Clerk, Karen Smith, cited the most significant impact on the City Clerk’s Office as not being able to process renewals of Business Tax Receipts during the final days of the fiscal year. Fortunately, Governor DeSantis’s order #22-218 allowed us to waive late fees through the order’s expiration date, which slightly lessened financial hardships.
The city has lost at least 20 businesses since the storm. That number may increase as we contact business owners who have not yet renewed their Business Tax Receipt for the ‘22-’23 fiscal year. Hurricane Ian was a reminder about the importance of clean, secure, environmentally controlled, hurricane-proof storage space for the city’s paper and historical records.
City Clerk Smith shared, “despite everything that has been occurring, the Clerk’s Office never missed a step. I am so proud of my dedicated team – they were here and working despite any damage or difficulties they were experiencing at home. Also, I am thankful that we did not lose any records as a result of the storm. A very minor few had some minor water damage but were not a total loss.”
It is very evident that each of our City of Punta Gorda department heads shares the common view that it is because of the dedicated staff that the city has been able to move forward quickly. I thank our City Council and all of our team for ensuring that the needs of our residents are their top priority. I thank our residents for their patience and kind words of support as we work to recover fully.
