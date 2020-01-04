The New Year is off to a running start and City Council has a full agenda for the Jan. 8 meeting. Impact fees are likely of great interest to the community. City Council will review a draft ordinance pertaining to recommended rates for parks, mobility (transportation) and public safety impact fees. Previously (July 10, 2019), the city’s rate consultant Raftelis presented to council the 2019 Development Impact Fee Study, after which staff solicited input from community and business groups. The draft ordinance includes the recommended rate structure as proposed by the consulting firm as well as an exemption for affordable housing. Council can choose to enact rates at the recommended 100% level or select a reduced percentage. At the 100% recommended rate level, a 2,500-square-foot single-family home would increase from $1,273 to $3,820. General office per 1,000 square foot would increase from $330 to $610, and retail/restaurant per 1,000 square foot from $770 to $990. Impact fees are charged on new development and assist in paying for a portion of growth-related impacts on parks, mobility and public safety. Based on council discussion and direction, staff will then prepare the ordinance for public hearings in February.
Also at the Jan. 8 City Council meeting a discussion will take place about the National League of Cities Service Line Program. This program is an educational program that is at no cost to the city. The program provides four key benefits for NLC members that participate: educating resident homeowners about their service line responsibilities, providing an affordable solution that helps residents avoid the often-high cost of water and sewer service line repairs, engages local contractors to perform the repairs that contribute to the local economy and creates a new source of funding for projects that benefit the community.
The NLC Service Line Warranty Program is currently available in nearly 500 cities and municipalities across the country and has helped more than 100,000 homeowners save money on service line repairs and replacements since the Program began. Costs to the homeowner to participate are $5.75 per month for the water line program, $7.75 for the sewer line program and $9.99 for the plumbing program.
Another item of significance to the City of Punta Gorda is encouraging residents to participate in a transportation survey. The Metropolitan Planning Organization has been preparing their 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan since mid-2019. An aspect of the plan is the development of an extensive number of Public Participation opportunities soliciting public opinion for the transportation planning “needs” for city and county residents. The MPO and their consultant (Tindale-Oliver Inc.) has prepared a survey asking individuals to share their ideas and opinions utilizing the LRTP survey. Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Charlotte2045LRTP.
Finally, the city received a letter from Attorney General Ashley Moody providing notification that an electronic transfer was made in the amount of $128,548.65 representing the city’s share of the settlement of the liquid aluminum sulfate antitrust case. This case was in regards to alleged price-fixing among certain manufacturers of liquid aluminum sulfate. Attorney General Moody also thanked city staff for the time and effort put in to the collection of documentation that assisted in the litigation of the case.
