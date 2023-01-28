Recruiting a skilled workforce is one of the daily opportunities on which we focus at the city of Punta Gorda. Servicing the needs of our residents requires hiring and retaining qualified, flexible employees that are customer service focused.

Many individuals and families choose to relocate to Southwest Florida at a time in life when they are scaling back from work and shifting toward retirement. I’ve heard time and time again the sentiment that people wished they had decided to move to Punta Gorda earlier in life. I encourage residents to share with your networks the family-supporting positions that are available within the city.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

