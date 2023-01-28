Recruiting a skilled workforce is one of the daily opportunities on which we focus at the city of Punta Gorda. Servicing the needs of our residents requires hiring and retaining qualified, flexible employees that are customer service focused.
Many individuals and families choose to relocate to Southwest Florida at a time in life when they are scaling back from work and shifting toward retirement. I’ve heard time and time again the sentiment that people wished they had decided to move to Punta Gorda earlier in life. I encourage residents to share with your networks the family-supporting positions that are available within the city.
Our Information Technology department is seeking a network analyst.
This highly skilled technical position is responsible for designing and implementing information systems to support the enterprise infrastructure of the organization. This position ensures that all systems are working at optimal levels and supports the use of new technologies. The infrastructure to be supported includes core network, email, storage, wireless networks, communications, servers, public cloud, virtual environments, and security for these systems.
In Finance, the Procurement division is seeking an assistant buyer. This position is responsible for limited purchasing duties, screening and referring telephone calls, greeting the public and vendors, typing, filing, and operating various office machines. Finance is also seeking an accountant to support their operation. This is a professional position responsible for applying accounting principles to analyze financial information, preparing financial reports by compiling information, preparing profit and loss statements, and utilizing appropriate accounting control procedures.
Urban Design is seeking a Planner II — associate planner. This is an advanced professional planning position responsible for researching and analyzing technical data in city planning. The position performs professional and technical work developing plans and researching documents, collecting data, mapping, and maintaining public planning studies and programs. This includes land use, zoning, conservation, housing, transportation, population, coastal management, historic preservation, and other areas of comprehensive planning activities.
Utilities is seeking a water distribution crew chief. The entry-level supervisory position is responsible for constructing, maintaining, and repairing water distribution facilities and systems. A variety of utilities maintenance worker positions are also available.
Public Works, Engineering division is recruiting a construction engineering inspector. This paraprofessional position will provide construction inspection for development projects from inception to completion to ensure the project meets Punta Gorda’s specifications and expectations. Work is performed under the general supervision of the city engineering manager. This is a full-time, temporary position with benefits lasting up to two years, dependent upon various project timelines.
Public Works is also seeking an engineering manager. This is a professional position responsible for directing the work of the Engineering Division and providing technical engineering services for city construction and capital improvement projects.
We are also in search of a sanitation worker II. The high-profile laborer position is responsible for solid waste collection services for residents and businesses in Punta Gorda.
Career support and progression, along with benefits that support the individual employee and their family are great reasons to be part of our team!
Looking for reasons why Punta Gorda is the right move? It’s the ideal combination of Florida lifestyle, and all that city living has to offer. Punta Gorda has arts and culture, a deep-rooted history, spectacular outdoor opportunities, an exciting marine lifestyle, great food, affordability, and economic opportunity. To learn more, and apply for these challenging positions, visit www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/human-resources/employment-opportunities.
