Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.